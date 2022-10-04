fans complain about the episode being too dark; HBO responds

the fans of game of Thrones had a déjà vu not pleasant when watching the seventh episode of the Dragon House, this is because many commented that the scenes were poorly lit, causing difficulty in seeing. This is not the first time the franchise has received this criticism: the famous battle “The Long Night“, the third episode of the eighth season of GoT, also generated the same reactions at the time of release. Both episodes were directed by Miguel Sapochnik

HBO Max’s official support account responded to a tweet where streaming should do “a written apology for making an entire episode black screen” and explained that “The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision“. See below:

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Blood, by George RR Martin. The first season showrunners are Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones), who recently left production.

The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays on HBO and on HBO Max streaming.

