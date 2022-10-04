Father Marcelo saddens to announce his father’s death: “See you later”

Father Marcelo Rossi saddens to announce his father’s death and gives a heartbreaking message

Marcelo Rossi used his social networks, this Tuesday (03), to announce the death of his father, Antonio Roberto Rossi.

The religious posted a sequence of photos on his Instagram, where he appears with his parents and left a beautiful tribute, which moved the faithful.

“Love you dad. See you later, in eternity”, said Father Marcelo Rossi in the caption of the publication.

The reason for death was not announced, but it is known that Antônio Roberto Rossi was facing cancer for 6 months, the location of the disease was not informed, but the information was given by the priest at one of his masses.

The boy was married to Wilma Mendonça, and in addition to Marcelo, the couple also have Mônica and Marta as heirs.

The religious’s followers supported him in this delicate moment: “Rest in peace, Mr. Rossi”, said one. “My feelings” and “Força” were also very commented words.

Priest remembers push

After 5 years of being pushed off the altar, Father Marcelo Rossi returned to the place and recalled the sensations of the moment: “It was the greatest pain I have ever felt in 52 years of my life”, he said in an interview.

Then he said that what happened was a miracle, because it was a great height from which he fell: “There’s no explanation, it was for, at the very least, I had burst all over or was quadriplegic or not here. I have no doubt that it was a miracle,” she said.

Despite the situation, the religious did not want to open a report against the girl who pushed him.

“Inside my heart I had a strength, first of forgiveness. They talked about OR, but I am a priest, my police station is the chapel, my OR is the Bible and prayer,” he said.