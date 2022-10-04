Father of Covid-19 victim who replaced crosses in protest in Rio dies | Rio de Janeiro

Márcio, who was the IBGE Census Coordinator for the Inhaúma Subarea, was hospitalized with heart problems. The burial was scheduled for this Tuesday afternoon (4), at São João Batista Cemetery.

2 of 3 Father of a young man who died of Covid-19 replaces the cross in the sand removed by a man opposed to the protest organized by the NGO Rio de Paz — Photo: Reproduction Father of a young man who died of Covid-19 replaces the cross in the sand removed by a man opposed to the protest organized by the NGO Rio de Paz – Photo: Reproduction

Hugo Dutra do Nascimento, son of the taxi driver, died in April 2020 of complications from the coronavirus. The young man was healthy and not part of the risk group, but he did not survive after 16 days in hospital.

Two months later, the NGO Rio de Paz staged a protest by digging 100 graves in the sands of Copacabana Beach and planting crosses in order to demand actions from the federal government against the pandemic. On that June 11, Brazil registered 40 thousand deaths by Covid. Today, they are 686 thousand lives lost.

During the act, however, a man passing by the boardwalk decided to tear down the crosses. Márcio, indignant, stuck the objects in the sand again. Remember in the video below:

A man drops crosses during a protest in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro

“My name is Márcio. Hugo’s father, who died at the age of 25 from Covid 19. I just wanted to say that his father’s pain is very great. It’s having to live with this pain all day, with thoughts. Trying to deal with these thoughts,” the father said on video.

“I would like, please, that people had more empathy and compassion for the people, for the victims, for all of us”, he justified at the time.

3 of 3 Activists from the NGO Rio de Paz wear protective clothing and dig holes in the sand of Copacabana beach, in Rio, to symbolize the deaths of Covid-19 during the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil — Photo: Pilar Olivares/Reuters Activists from the NGO Rio de Paz wear protective clothing and dig holes in the sand of Copacabana beach, in Rio, to symbolize the deaths of Covid-19 during the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil – Photo: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

The testimony at the CPI of Covid

Márcio ended up being invited to testify at the CPI of Covid, of the Senate, in October of that year.

“I think we deserved it. an apology from the highest authority in the country. Because it’s not a political issue – if it’s one party, if it’s another. We’re talking about people’s lives. Each statement here, I think that, in each statement, one felt the other’s statement and added what the other had to say, you know? Then, our pain is not mimimi, we are not clowns. It’s real,” she stated.

‘Mimimi, gripezinha, so what?’: see statements by Jair Bolsonaro on the pandemic

Márcio’s speech made reference to a statement by President Jair Bolsonaro in March 2020 when criticizing measures to prevent the pandemic.

“You didn’t stay at home. They didn’t cower. We have to face our problems. Enough of the freshness, the mimimi. How long are they going to cry?”, said the president during an event in Goiás.

Márcio still handed over to the senators 600 white handkerchiefs.

Márcio Antonio delivers 600 handkerchiefs to senators at the Covid CPI

“The last moment I had with my son, which I went to recognize, he was in a bag. I had to pray a lot, ask God to be able to go there and recognize my son, because, as a father, it was the last thing I had to do for him. I couldn’t give my son a hug, I couldn’t give him the last kiss. I even took an outfit to wear it. I couldn’t do any symbolic acts, and one of the symbolic acts: I had to stand still three o’clock, at the cemetery gate, or four, looking at a carknowing that my son was inside, to be buried”, he amended.

“So my pain is not ‘mimimi’. It’s not, it’s not. It really hurts – it hurts, it hurts. I don’t accept that anyone accepts this as normal. It is not normal. It’s not mine, no. It’s from all the people who lost, from all the people who lost people so dear, because they are all dear. It doesn’t matter that my son is 25, it’s not relevant. It doesn’t matter that her mother is 80. It’s lives, it’s people we love, like everyone here does,” she continued.

To the senators, Márcio Nascimento said that Bolsonaro should apologize, and that the feeling that remains “is not just the pain of death”.

“It’s for everything that came after, for every mockery, every smile, every irony. This is an outburst, but for my heart it was very difficult, I couldn’t understand it. That’s why this CPI was so important to me, because someone showed up and said: ‘Gee, I didn’t get it, so what?’. Someone came up and said, “I’m going to do something for you.” It doesn’t matter if it’s broken, I don’t want to know. This is not a circus,” he said.

On the same day, Flávio Bolsonaro manifested himself in a video released by the advisory, in which he defended his father and said that “people were handpicked to come to the CPI to speak ill of President Bolsonaro”.