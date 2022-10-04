Fe Paes Leme Cites Miscarriage Pain: ‘Mourning Something You’ve Never Seen’ | gq

This Monday, the 3rd, Fernanda Paes Leme was the guest of “Mil e Uma TreTAS”, presented by Julia Faria and Thaila Ayala, and revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. The episode, which had abortion as the main theme, was attended by Mônica Martelli.

“I think people must be thinking, what is Fepa doing there. It’s difficult for us to talk about certain subjects. If it’s difficult to pass, talking is even more so. I’m definitely going to cry more”, began the actress.

Fê pointed out that few people close to him know about the case: “When Julia called me to come here, I thought: ‘Am I going to talk about this?’. Because it’s something that’s inside me, just for me. And for very few people who live with me”.

“But at the same time, it’s important for people to know, that there are several stories about it, about this topic, which is still so difficult for you to talk about. Because abortion is an invisible loss. you’ve never seen the face. Not a piece, photo, nothing, for you to regret, what happens when you lose someone”, she said, visibly moved.

The actress gave more details about what happened at the end of 2021: “I experienced it in a totally unexpected way. I wasn’t trying, I wasn’t wanting to at that moment. With me, what happened was that I had a lot of problems with the IUD. copper, gave me a lot of cramps”.

Fepa was in Salvador, Bahia, when she discovered the pregnancy: “When I had the IUD removed, the following month, my period did not come. Then my chest, already heavy, I was experiencing some pregnancy symptoms, not knowing that it was happening. I decided to do a test.”

“My brother was in Salvador, I didn’t want to talk to Vitor, my partner, and I asked my brother to buy the test. Then came the two dashes. I told him [Vitor] who was happier than me,” he recalled.