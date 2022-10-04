Fe Paes Leme reveals that he suffered a miscarriage at the end of last year

Fernanda Paes Leme, 39, revealed that she had a miscarriage. The actress and presenter said that she was afraid to say this publicly, as it was a very intimate thing, and talked about how she lived through grief.

Guest of “Mil e Uma Tretas”, presented by Thaila Ayala and Julia Faria, who also had the presence of Mônica Martelli, Fernanda opened the game. “I think people must be wondering what Fepa is doing there. It is difficult for us to talk about certain subjects. If it’s hard to pass, talking is even harder. I’m going to cry for sure more,” the actress began.

Afterwards, Fernanda stated that until then few people close to her know about the case: “When Julia called me to come here, I thought f*cking: ‘Am I going to talk about this?’ me, just for me. And for very few people who live with me”.

“But, at the same time, it is very important for people to know that there are several stories about it, about this topic, which is still so difficult for you to talk about. Because abortion is an invisible loss. something you’ve never seen the face of. Not a piece, photo, nothing, for you to regret, what happens when you lose someone”, she continued, very emotional.

The actress and presenter said that the pregnancy was a surprise, which was discovered at the end of last year. “I experienced it in a totally unexpected way. I wasn’t trying, I wasn’t wanting to at that moment. What happened to me was that I had a lot of problems with the copper IUD, it gave me a lot of cramps”.

In Salvador, Bahia, she discovered the pregnancy: “When I had the IUD removed, the following month, my period did not come. Then my chest, already heavy, I was experiencing some pregnancy symptoms, without knowing that it was happening. a test”.

“My brother was in Salvador. I didn’t want to talk to Vitor, my partner, and I asked my brother to buy the test. Then came the two dashes. I was in shock. I thought about preparing for this year. I told him [Vitor]and he was happier than I was,” he said.

Almost a week after discovering the pregnancy, back in São Paulo, the artist had a bleed and underwent some tests. After that, she found out that she had lost the baby.

“The whole other side comes, because the first person to find out is you, who has to tell people is you, to the few people who knew, and you have to manage your pain and that of the other. they tell you it’s normal, but it’s not, it can be common”, he said.

According to her, there is also a way for people to ease the loss of pregnancy. “The second comes that thing of: ‘It happens, but better this way’. But actually you just need support and a hug. I felt really bad, because I saw there that I wanted to be a mother, because before I thought I didn’t want to. I found out there that I wanted to. It was a very lonely loss,” she said, who cried as she recalled her miscarriage.

“It’s a painful process, you feel like a failure. People say I’m going to have another one, but I lost that one”, she said.

three miscarriages

In the chat, Mônica stated that she lost three babies before Julia, her 13-year-old daughter. “When we lose before becoming a mother, there’s despair. Will I make it? Because there’s a feeling of failure, age”, she vented.

The actress said that the first loss was at the age of 33, in a pregnancy that lasted four weeks. The second time, the period increased to ten weeks. In the third, Mônica lost with three months. “The first one was natural and the second one I had to do a curettage. I had to go into the hospital to take out a baby that didn’t evolve”, she recalled.

“I really wanted to. I always wanted to be a mother, to go through the experience, but I understood it would be later. When I met Júlia’s father, I immediately tried to get pregnant”, added she, who lost her baby three times with the same partner.

In her third pregnancy, Mônica said it was the most painful situation she has ever experienced. “I was there doing an ultrasound, and they have a technique. When they see that the baby is still, with some problem, they don’t say anything. Is it over there.

When consulted by her sister Susana Garcia, who is average, she said: “It’s already ice cream, something inside here. That horrible feeling. She told me: ‘Mônica won’t be this time yet’. I left the Rio Sul mall , in Botafogo, and I walked to Leblon. You get anesthetized from anything, because the pain takes over”, she lamented.

After that, she stopped trying to get pregnant and dedicated herself to work, when she wrote “Men Are From Mars And That’s Where I Go”. “I gave birth before Júlia, who changed my life. It was life changing there for me. The child I had to give birth to was another one,” she said.