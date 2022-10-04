Felipeh Campos announces that he will leave Sonia Abrão’s program

Felipeh Campos announced in the early hours of Tuesday (4) that he will no longer be part of the program A Tarde é Sua, presented by Sonia Abrão on RedeTV!. “There are moments in life when we are between a rock and a hard place, right?“, he began through a video posted.

“We need to go our way and do what our heart asks, even sometimes it’s bleeding, crying. I think we need to make some decisions”, he added.

The journalist said that his decision was also motivated by new projects, such as a product line he is launching. “I have some commitments. I have an extensive schedule. And it turns out that, for that to happen, I would have to miss A Tarde é Sua and just arrive and say: ‘look, I’m not coming tomorrow’. What I don’t think is fair,” he said.

Felipeh Campos was in the program for eight years

The columnist for Roda da Fofoca recalled that he gave his best in the last eight years. “But, unfortunately, I say this with my sad heart, because I’ve cried a lot! It’s saying that I had to leave, I had to choose: either do the launch or stay at A Tarde é Sua. And I couldn’t turn my back for a dream that is mine.”

Finally, he thanked netizens and fans who were part of his nearly decade-long story. “It’s a television classic, as is Sonia too. Elias Abrão, thank you so much for always running along too. I admire you so much. Your courage is something that inspires me, because I know it’s not easy to put a program on air every day. We face a pandemic, touching the boat head on”, he stressed.

“Sonia has a tremendous talent, she is extremely dedicated and great, a great workmate and team spirit, a detail that is difficult to find in the TV market, she deserves all the respect”, he concluded.

