FGTS birthday withdrawal: those born in October can now withdraw the money | Economy

The worker born in October can join the FGTS birthday withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) as of this Monday (3). The withdrawal is available for three months, starting on the first working day of the worker’s birthday month, that is, until the end of December.

Currently, the FGTS birthday withdrawal is also released for those born in August and September.

The migration to the birthday withdrawal is optional and must be informed to the Caixa. When choosing the modality, the worker can withdraw a part of the balance from his FGTS accounts.

Since it was launched in April 2020, the FGTS birthday loot has been used by more than 21 million workers, exceeding the amount of R$ 31 billion injected into the economy.

Established by Law 13,932/19, the FGTS birthday withdrawal allows the worker to withdraw part of the balance of active and inactive FGTS accounts, annually, in the month of his birthday.

Last year, 9.8 million opted for the modality, against 9.7 million in 2020.

Joining the birthday withdrawal is optional and withdrawals can be made through the FGTS app, the FGTS website and Caixa’s internet banking – there is no need to go to a bank branch.

Those who do not opt ​​for membership remain in the standard system, which is withdrawal-withdrawal. Check out the differences between the modes below:

Withdrawal-Termination : system in which the worker, when dismissed without just cause, is entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS account, including the termination fine, when due. This is the standard modality in which the worker enters the FGTS.

: system in which the worker, when dismissed without just cause, is entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS account, including the termination fine, when due. This is the standard modality in which the worker enters the FGTS. birthday withdrawal: optional system where annually, in the birthday month, the worker can withdraw part of his FGTS balance. If the worker is fired, he will only be able to withdraw the amount referring to the termination fine (the 40% fine paid by the company) and will not be able to withdraw the full amount from the account .

Born in January – withdrawals from January 3 to March 31

Born in February – February 1st and April 29th withdrawals

Born in March – withdrawals from March 2 to May 31

Born in April – Withdrawals from April 1st to June 30th

Born in May – looting May 2 to July 29

Born in June – Withdrawals from June 1st to August 31st

Born in July – Withdrawals from July 1st to September 30th

Born in August – Withdrawals from August 1st to October 31st

Born in September – withdrawals from September 1st to November 30th

Born in October – withdrawals from October 3 to December 30

Born in November – Withdrawals from November 1st to January 31st, 2023

Born in December – Withdrawals December 1 to February 28, 2023

How does the mod work?

The birthday withdrawal was created to be another opportunity to redeem FGTS accounts. Through this modality, the worker can withdraw part of the value of the Guarantee Fund accounts per year according to the month in which he was born, but he loses the right to withdraw the total balance from his FGTS account in the event of unfair dismissal. cause. Therefore, you are only entitled to a termination fine of 40% of the FGTS value.

The birthday withdrawal is only released to the worker who communicates to Caixa that he wants to receive the amounts annually. Otherwise, he will only be able to withdraw the FGTS in situations provided for by law, including buying his own home, retirement and dismissal without just cause – see all situations here

The formalization of the request, however, needs to be made by the last day of the birthday month. Otherwise, the worker will be entitled to the annual installment of the birthday loot only in the following year.

Caixa reminds you, however, that the birthday withdrawal is optional. “Whoever does not make the choice, will remain in the withdrawal-termination system”, he explains. But if the worker does not withdraw this resource, it automatically returns to his FGTS account.

What is the income of the money in the FGTS? Understand

Those who opt for the anniversary withdrawal, continue to have the right to withdraw the FGTS balance to their own home, in case of serious illness, retirement and death of the holder and for other cases provided for by law for withdrawal.

There is a withdrawal limit for annual FGTS withdrawals. The annual withdrawal amount will be a percentage of the worker’s account balance. For accounts with up to BRL 500, 50% of the balance will be released, a percentage that will decrease the greater the amount in the account. For accounts with more than BRL 500, these percentages for withdrawals will be increased by a fixed installment (see the values ​​in the table below)

Those who have BRL 750 in their account receive 40% of BRL 750, which is BRL 300, plus an additional rate of BRL 50, totaling BRL 350.

Whoever has BRL 25,000 in their account receives 5% of BRL 25,000, which amounts to BRL 1,250, plus an additional rate of BRL 2,900, which gives a total of BRL 4,150.

Whoever has BRL 100,000 receives 5% of BRL 100,000, which gives BRL 5,000, plus an additional rate of BRL 2,900, which gives a total of BRL 7,900.

As withdrawals are made, the balance decreases, increasing the percentage that can be withdrawn.

In 2021, in the partial until October, the average value of the withdrawal was R$ 787 per worker, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

How to join the Birthday Loot

Caixa provides service channels for workers with an active or inactive FGTS account to make the option. They are as follows:

FGTS website

FGTS APP (the application is Caixa FGTS and is available for both Android and iOS devices)

Caixa website page

Use in credit operations

It is also possible for those opting for the birthday withdrawal to apply for a bank loan using the FGTS balance as collateral. In practice, the shareholder anticipates withdrawals to which he would be entitled in the month of his birthday and the amounts are blocked for later transfer of funds to the creditor financial institution.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, the exchange of unsecured personal credit for secured credit from the FGTS anniversary draw receivables allows for a reduction in the cost of the loan.