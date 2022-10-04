Find out how many wins Palmeiras need to be champion of the Brasileirão

O palm trees took another big step to be Brazilian champion by defeat Botafogo 3-1, this Monday, at Nilton Santos. Despite this, the cast knows that there is still a lot to be disputed in the Brazilian, so much so that everyone talks about the “finals” ahead. However, they already know that they need six wins to lift the cup regardless of the stumbling blocks of their opponents.

> Remember the invincibility of Palmeiras away from home in the Brasileirão

At the moment, Verdão leads with 63 points, ten more than Internacional, which is the current vice-leader. With nine more rounds to be played, it is possible to determine that Colorado will score, at most, 27 more points, that is, it would beat 80 points if it achieves 100% success in the games remaining in the competition.

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022

Thus, Palmeiras knows that its main competitor at the moment has a possible score ceiling and this ceiling is the 80 points mentioned above. That is, if Alviverde scores 81 points, it will be champion regardless of other results. This, for now, is the “magic” number, which can decrease in the next round.

With that number in mind, the math to do is: how many points are left for Palmeiras to reach 81? The answer is: 18, which can be achieved if Abel Ferreira’s team wins six of the nine remaining games, which would represent a 66.7% advantage, lower than the team’s current one in the championship, which is at 72.4 %.

While Inter would need to win every game until the end of the competition, Verdão can have the “luxury” of winning “only” six. Of course, this account may change in the next round, since the greater the advantage that the Palmeiras can open, the lower the “target score” for the Brazilian title will be.

In the next round, this expansion of the advantage is quite possible, as Palmeiras hosts Coritiba, at Allianz Parque, and Internacional goes to Maracanã to face Flamengo. If they don’t win in Rio de Janeiro, the distance can go from ten to up to 13 points, also depending on the duel between Fluminense and Atlético-GO, which is scheduled for Goiânia, also this Wednesday.

Maximum score of the G6 in the Brasileirão:

1) Palmeiras – 63 points and can reach 90

2) International – 53 points and can reach 80

3) Fluminense – 51 points and can reach 78

4) Corinthians – 50 points and can reach 77

5) Flamengo – 48 points and can reach 75

6) Athletico-PR – 47 points and can reach 74

How many points does Palmeiras need to be champion:

18 points in 9 games

6 wins or 5 wins and 3 draws