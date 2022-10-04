Fired for homophobic comment, Maurício Souza is elected deputy

With 100% of the polls counted, former volleyball player Maurício Souza (PL), from Minas Tênis Clube and from the Brazilian national team, was elected federal deputy for Minas Gerais for a four-year term, with more than 83,000 votes. The result places him as the 37th most voted deputy in the Federal Chamber.

“Victory of the people of Minas Gerais! Many thanks to the miners who trusted me and my ideas with their votes! Know that I will be the Federal Deputy of the Minas Gerais family and I will always fight for our children and for our values. Now, let’s work together!”, he said on his personal Instagram account.

Openly a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro – he ran for the Liberal Party, the same as the candidate for reelection to the presidency – Maurício ended his career last year, after having his contract terminated by Minas. At the time, the player made several posts with homophobic content on his social networks, which reverberated on the internet.

Among these, Maurício Souza criticized DC Comics after the announcement that the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, would discover himself as bisexual in the comics. “Nowadays, right is wrong, and wrong is right… If I have to choose a side, I take the side that I think is right! I stick with my beliefs, values ​​and ideas. ‘Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal’. Go for it and see where we end up”, said the athlete on his Instagram account on October 12, 2021.

After pressure from sponsors and public opinion on social media, Minas announced the athlete’s removal and, consequently, the termination of his contract. In addition to this episode, the former player has a history of relationship problems in the Brazilian team due to his homophobic positions.

Former athletes elected in 2022

In addition to Maurício, several names in the sport have applied for political positions in the 2022 elections. Among them, the most successful was former player Romário (PL), world champion with the Brazilian team in 1994, re-elected to the position as a senator from Rio de Janeiro for another eight years.

Danrlei (PSD), former goalkeeper and champion of the Copa Libertadores with Grêmio in 1995, also achieved a significant victory at the polls, being re-elected to federal deputy for Rio Grande do Sul, with 97,824 votes.

Check out the full list:

Romário (PL) – re-elected senator for Rio, with 2,383,829 votes

Luiz Lima, former swimmer (PL) – re-elected federal deputy for Rio, with 69,082 votes

Maurício Souza (PL) – elected federal deputy for MG, with 83,395 of the votes

Danrlei, former Grêmio (PSD) goalkeeper – re-elected federal deputy for RS, with 97,824 of the votes

Bobô, former player (PCdoB) – re-elected State Deputy of Bahia, with 61,422 of the votes