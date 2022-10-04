Fired from Globo goes to Faustão in Band and celebrates freedom

Fired from Globo goes to Faustão in Band and celebrates career freedom

This past Monday, October 3rd, the former star of Globe, the actress Juliana Paivawas one of the guests of the “Faustão in the band” and told about the new phase of his artistic career.

In casual conversation with Fausto Silva, ex-Globo, the fired star of the carioca broadcaster told how it was to leave the channel after having an exclusive contract of 13 years. Juliana Paiva was present in the painting “Pizza do Faustão”, where he had the presence of Roberto Justus and the country singer Paula Fernandes.

The co-host of “Faustão in the Band“, the journalist Anne Lottermannalso ex-Globo, brought up the subject to Juliana Paiva: “Does this freedom make you a little afraid? Because when you have the freedom to do everything at the same time, you can’t do anything! Does that freedom make you afraid?”, asked the blonde to the guest.

The actress Juliana Paivastar fired from Globe, then spoke about the feeling of freedom after so many years trapped in the Marinho station: “This freedom enchants me! There are many possibilities, the market is very hot, so I think it’s time to venture out”, she pointed out.

“I just ended my long-term contract with Globo, which still allows me to go back to making soap operas there, but I can transit through streaming, make movies and this is wonderful!”, explained Juliana Paiva at the “Faustão in the Band“.

“I think people are increasingly consuming everything! It’s the internet running in parallel with what’s happening on television, and there on the internet it already marks the cinema for later”, he highlighted. Juliana Paiva in chat with Anne Lottermann.

“I think that you are inserted in all this is wonderful and very rich artistically also because it comes with new possibilities, new challenges, new characters”, pondered the former star of the Globe in your new projects.

CAREER

Juliana Paiva is 29 years old and appeared in his first soap opera in Globe in “Living Life” (2009). She was also in “Cama de Gato” (2009), “Ti-Ti-Ti” (2010), “Cheias de Charme” (2012) and eight more soap operas on the network, the last one in “Salve-se Quem Puder” (2020-2021).