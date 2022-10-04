first video game turns 50 and is worshiped by fans

Civil servant Rafael Alexandre Cardoso da Silva has a vast collection of old consoles, such as the atari 2600, the intellivision I and II, the colecovision it’s the Vectrexrelics of the late 1970s and early 1980s. But the oldest is its age: the Magnavox Odyssey, the first commercial video game in history, which turns 50 in 2022.

“I ended up going after the first Odyssey because of the console’s interesting proposal, which is to mix an electronic device with something similar to board games. I’ve always liked board games, so it was love at first sight”, he says.

The collector acquired the device in the mid-2000s. “I paid around R$600 at the time, which was no longer cheap. Today, in addition to being difficult to find, a odyssey can easily exceed R$ 3 thousand”, he says.

Father of all

Launched in September 1972, the Magnavox Odyssey was a rectangular device, with a shoulder in its central portion, in white, black and brown. It was connected to the TV through the antenna input and already came with two controls – practically every game was for two or more players.

Cardoso and his Odyssey: passion since childhood Image: Personal archive

“In the beginning, video games were much more aimed at the group experience than isolated entertainment, such as today’s consoles”, explains Cardoso.

Oh, and if you complain about the price of video games these days (with good reason, let’s face it), back then things were a lot worse. The Odyssey launched in the US for $99.95. Correcting for inflation, today would be the equivalent of US$ 695 (more than R$ 3,730).

One game device?

In its most basic form, the Odyssey was a “Pong-playing machine” Image: Reproduction

And what about games? Here things start to get peculiar. On the black and white screen, the device was able to show only four elements: three squares and a vertical line.

They made up the game that can be considered a kind of symbol of the Odyssey, Table Tennis. Each player controlled one square each, trying to hit the third square to the opposing “court”.

Would it be a copy of the legendary Pong? On the contrary: the Odyssey came first. Atari was the “inspired” by Table Tennis to launch its arcade in 1972, with great success. Several other companies also created “clones”, which ended up yielding a lawsuit two years later for patent infringement.

But if the Odyssey arsenal only had these four elements, how was it possible to have more than one game? The solution was curious: there were the so-called “overlays”, plastic covers fixed to the front of the TV that formed a kind of mask.

Overlays were plastic screens that were supposed to be fixed in front of the TV. Image: Reproduction

From there, everything depended on the creativity of the players, who had to follow the rules determined by the new “game”. An example was Ski, where you needed to control your white square along a course drawn on the plastic cover.

These overlays were combined with cartridges, which modified the behavior of the elements shown on the screen to suit the proposal. In the video below you can see examples of how they worked:

Successor left fans in Brazil

When we talk about Odyssey in Brazil, the video game that comes to mind for those who were a child in the early 1980s was not the same one released by Magnavox in the United States in 1972, but its successor.

In Brazil, Odyssey 2 arrived with the name of its predecessor and created a legion of fans Image: Reproduction

Odyssey 2 was released in Europe in 1978 and arrived here in May of 1983, by Phillips, who renamed it just “Odyssey”.

It was an innovative console at the time for allowing the use of cartridges. And it had a varied library, a trend consolidated in the devices released later.

Around here, Odyssey 2 created a legion of fans, like Cardoso – who even produces games for the device to this day. He came to keep in touch with the creator of the odysseythe German engineer Ralph baer (died 2014), to develop a game in partnership. It never worked.

Sacra created an online platform with versions of the games Image: Personal archive

Another fan is publicist Ricardo Sacra (47), who clearly remembers when he first put his hands on the device.

“My father always liked video games and, around 1982, he bought a Telejogo, which was almost a version of the first Odyssey. It was one of the attractions of my house. After a while, in 1983, my father came home at night with a huge box. He said it was a gift for me, and as soon as I opened it, I saw it was an Odyssey 2”, he says.

The game that came with it was a racing game, called Interlagos. “At the time, I was scared: it was the same one that starred in a painting on Bozo’s show. I just had to wait a while to play, since my father and mother wanted to try it before. I felt like it for a good few minutes”, he jokes.

The passion for Odyssey 2 has persisted so much that Sacra has three units today, including the one he won nearly 40 years ago — and it still works. The publicist says that he uses it frequently, connected to a tube TV to have “a more faithful experience”.

But just playing Odyssey 2 wasn’t enough. “In 2007, I was working with the internet and I had the idea of ​​making a website about it. In 2017, on my first vacation, I did a marathon to put the Odyssey Experience on the air”.

In addition to texts with the history of the device, the site also has the Odyssey Vault, which allows you to play online games released for the console and also more current productions. There is also a store that sells mugs, magazines and, mainly, recent games, including a box and manual.

“There have already been seven games, four in cartridge and three in the Vault. And we have dozens in the pipeline. Brazil today is the main hub for new Odyssey 2 games in the world”, concludes Sacra.