Flamengo overtakes rival from São Paulo and reaches historic mark in the Brasileirão

With the victory over Red Bull Bragantino, by 4 to 1, the Flamengo reached an important mark in the Brazilian Championship. Now, Rubro-Negro is the leader in the history of points scored in the rout category. To conquer the leadership, Clube da Gávea overtook Santos.

Flamengo and Santos were tied at the top of the ranking with 69 wins, that is, victories by three or more goals difference. This Saturday’s triumph put Rubro-Negro in the lead with 70. Both teams are among the first on the list, with a margin of more than 10 results.



+ Pedro reaches 100 career goals in the best phase for Flamengo; see numbers

In addition to Flamengo and Santos, with 70 and 69 wins, respectively, one more São Paulo integrates the “top-5”: São Paulo, with 57. Atlético-MG has the same number, while Grêmio closes the top five, with one less rout.

SEE FULL LIST

Flemish – 70

Santos – 69

Sao Paulo – 57

Atlético-MG – 57

Guild – 56

Athletico-PR – 55

International – 53

Palm trees – 53

Cruise – 52

Goiás – 46

Corinthians – 45

Fluminense – 45

In all, Flamengo has already scored five goals in this edition of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the game against RB Bragantino, Rubro-Negro also won with authority Athletico-PR, Atlético-GO, Juventude and América-MG. Curiously, they all went home and they already had Dorival Júnior in charge.

+ Check the Brazilian Championship table

Flamengo reappeared this Monday, with an eye on the next commitment valid for the Brazilian Championship. This Wednesday, Rubro-Negro faces Internacional, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã.