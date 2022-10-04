“Flamengo said that…”; Sampaoli lets “leak” agreement and accepts proposal to train former club

Jorge Sampaoli he never hid from anyone his dream of coaching Flamengo one day. He fueled that desire in 2020, when there was a chance that Jorge Jesus would not renew his contract. At the time, the renovation took place, but Jesus left soon after after receiving a proposal from Benfica. “Sampa”, however, was already coaching Atlético-MG.

This year, the story was very similar. Surprisingly, the Argentine left the Olympique de Marseille after friction with the board of the French club. So, the gringo came to Brazil for a vacation and with some interviews, he hinted that he was “waiting” for CRF, given that Dorival Júnior only has a contract until December 2022.

The problem has always been the position of Mengão’s management. Flamengo said that they were counting on Dorival for next year and reaffirmed that this desire also belonged to the current coach. Of course, everything will depend on the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores finals. His permanence is conditioned to winning titles this year.

Faced with this uncertainty, Sampaoli is very close to returning to Europe and training the seville, his former club. The information was passed on by the Spanish press. According to the sports media outlet Relevo, the Argentine coach has already said yes to the “La Liga” team.

Thus, it will not be this time that the commander will fulfill his dream of commanding Flamengo. Many fans even understand that the gringo would fit into Fla’s philosophy of play, but they also trust Dorival’s work and only think about the finals that are approaching.