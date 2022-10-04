Fleury (FLRY3) acquires company in MG, Omega (MEGA3) approves capital increase and more news

This Tuesday’s (4) corporate news highlights Fleury (FLRY3), which acquired Méthodos Laboratório and marks the Group’s entry into the State of Minas Gerais.

The Board of Omega (MEGA3) approved the application for a capital increase and the sending of a notice for the capital increase (Capital Increase Notice) to Actis.

Rumo Malha Norte, a subsidiary of Rumo Logística (RAIL3) approved the payment of interim dividends in the total amount of R$ 400 million.

Multiplan’s Board of Directors (MULT3) approved the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the amount of R$300 million.

Eneva (ENEV3), in turn, completed the acquisition of CELSEPAR and CEBARRA.

Fleury (FLRY3) announced that it signed this Monday (3) a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Méthodos Laboratory, Clinical Analysis and Hematology.

Méthodos operates in diagnostic services through clinical analysis through 26 units in the south of Minas Gerais and marks the entry of Grupo Fleury in the State in a region close to its area of ​​operation.

The acquisition value is R$27.37 million before deductions and adjustments, and its gross revenue reached R$51.7 million in 2021.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) approved the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series, with restricted distribution efforts, in the amount of R$300 million.

Rumo Logística (RAIL3)

Rumo Logística (RAIL3) informed that its subsidiary Rumo Malha Norte approved the payment of interim dividends in the total amount of R$ 400 million. Therefore, R$ 0.3341628301821990 per common share will be paid; R$0.3675791132004190 per class “A” preferred share; and R$0.3341628301821990 per class “B” preferred share. The payment of interim dividends will be made to shareholders until November 30th.

Omega Energy (MEGA3)

Omega’s Board of Directors approved, this Monday (3), the application for a capital increase and the sending of a notification for the capital increase (Capital Increase Notice) to Alpha Brazil Fundo de Investimento em Multistrategy Participations (Actis).

The Board approved the increase in the Company’s capital stock, within the limit of the authorized capital, in the amount of at least R$850 million, up to a maximum of R$1.209 billion, through the issuance, for private subscription, of up to 75,605. 777 of

common shares, at the issue price of R$ 16.00.

Gerdau (GGBR4), together with Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4), signed an agreement for the provision of a committed global credit line called Senior Unsecured Global Working Capital Credit Agreement, in the total amount of up to US$ 875 million. The debt maturity period is five years and involves up to seven creditor banks.

Telefonica Brasil (VIVT3)

Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) announced that, on Monday (3), its indirect subsidiary, Telefônica Infraestrutura e Segurança (TIS), completed the transaction for the acquisition of all the shares representing the capital stock of Vita IT Comércio e Serviços de IT solutions, as already approved by the competent regulatory body.

The Transaction may reach the value of up to R$ 120 million conditioned to the achievement of operational and financial metrics agreed between the parties.

Eletrobras informed this Monday that it sold its entire 1.56% stake in Companhia Energética de Pernambuco (Celpe), through a public offering.

The offer was carried out in an auction at B3 and the auction will be settled on Wednesday, when Eletrobras will receive an amount of R$ 49 million, the company said.

According to Eletrobras, the prices offered by Neoenergia NEOE3) were R$42.02 for ON and PNA shares, and R$46.22 for PNB shares. 20,137 common shares and 1,146,011 preferred shares were traded – 1,138,396 shares (CEPE5) and 7,615 shares (CEPE6).

Eneva (ENEV3) completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares issued by Centrais Elétricas do Sergipe (CELSEPAR) and Centrais Elétricas Barra dos Coqueiros (CEBARRA) held directly by LNG Power Limited, a subsidiary of the US company New Fortress Energy Inc. ., and indirectly by the shareholders of DC Energia e Participações SA The total value of the transaction, announced at the end of May, was R$ 6.7 billion.

Odontoprev (ODPV3)

Odontoprev (ODPV3) informed that, on Monday (3), the purchase of the remaining shares of its direct subsidiary, Odontored Seguros Dentales, and its indirect subsidiary, OPREV Administradora, both companies constituted in accordance with the laws of Mexico, under the terms of the share put option exercised by the minority partners of the Companies in March 2020, the amount of which was already provisioned.

As a result of the transaction, Odontoprev and its subsidiaries became holders of all the shares issued by the Companies.

Jalles Machado (JALL3)

Jalles Machado informed that this Monday (3) the effective consummation of the acquisition transaction of

the totality of the quotas of Santa Vitória and the acquisition, by Santa Vitória, of the totality of the shares of ERB MG Energias.

As a result of the consummation of the transaction, on Monday, (i) the transfer of Santa Vitória’s shares to the Company were carried out; (ii) the transfer of shares from ERB MG to Santa Vitória; and (iii) the different flows for payment of the installment in cash at the price agreed to the respective counterparties.

Neoenergia (NEOE3)

Neoenergia announced the result of the tender offer for Neoenergia Pernambuco shares. Neoenergia acquired 29,637 ONs, 6,620,985 PNAs and 162,156 PNBs, which together represent 9.13% of the capital stock of Neoenergia Pernambuco, calculated based on the total number of shares issued, excluding treasury shares.

The shares were acquired at the prices of R$42.02 per ON, R$42.02 per PNA and R$46.22 per PNB, totaling R$286,953,986.76. With the settlement of the Auction, which will take place on October 5, 2022, 250,506 ONs, 481,997 PNAs and 179,910 PNBs will remain in circulation, representing 1.22% of the total capital stock of Neoenergia Pernambuco.

AES Brazil (AESB3)

AES Brasil (AESB3) approved a partial increase in the company’s capital stock, within the authorized limit, through the issuance of shares.

The company informs that 106,599,446 shares were effectively subscribed and paid in, representing approximately 91.72% of the shares object of the capital increase, at the issue price of R$9.61 per share, totaling R$1,024,420,676.06.

As a result of the partial ratification of the Capital Increase, the Company’s capital stock increased from R$2,116,000,500.00 to R$2,166,000,500.66.

Sinqia (SQIA3), a leading provider of technology for the financial system, informed that Claudio Almeida Prado was elected to the position of Vice-President of Operations, after his resignation from the position of Independent Director, being replaced by Carlos Furlan on the Board of Company administration.

The changes aim to add new competencies to the Board of Executive Officers and the Board of Directors, preparing Sinqia for a new growth cycle.

TC Traders Club (TRAD3)

The Board of Directors of TC Traders Club approved the early termination, with effect from September 29, 2022, of the company’s share disposal program, approved on May 16, 2022.

The Board of Directors also approved the cancellation, without any reduction or change in the Company’s capital stock, of 1,500,000 common shares issued by the company held in treasury, against the Company’s capital reserve. 489,200 shares remain in treasury, backed by said reserve.

The capital stock remains unchanged, in the amount of R$623.4 million, now divided into 280,147,138 shares.

Tecnisa (TCSA3) launched the first phase of the Bosque Pitangueiras project, in SP, with a general sales value (PSV) of R$ 218 million.

Compass Group reached a holding of 33,150,141 common shares issued by Minerva, which is equivalent to 5.46% of this share class.

Mateus Group (GMAT3)

Squadra Investimentos announced the sale of a relevant shareholding, reducing its total shareholding to 4.93%, equivalent to 108,840,796 common shares of Grupo Mateus. Of this total, 3,465,079 common shares issued by the company.

4UM Gestão de Recursos Ltda informed that it has reduced its shareholding in RNI Negócios Imobiliários to a level below 5% of the total issued common shares.

The medical diagnostics company Alliar informed this Monday that its board of directors has approved the execution of two financial operations.

One of them involves the issuance of simple debentures coordinated by BR Partners. The other is the issuance of a commercial note, an operation coordinated by BTG Pactual, in the amount of R$ 200 million. According to Alliar, the transactions “are aimed at maintaining its asset health, better equalization of its cash and its financial indicators”.