Flora loses balance from the window after escaping from the police, falls from a dangerous height and is found by an unexpected person: “she got hurt badly”

In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will fall into the plane of Donatela (Claudia Raia) and will be captured by the police. On the other hand, the villain will try to escape, but during the escape, the viper will unbalance from a window and fall unconscious to the ground.

On the occasion, Flora will climb the stairs of the theater that would perform with Donatela. Halley (Cauã Reymond) will run to go after her. In the next few moments, the villain will see that she has no way out and will jump out of a window. But the viper will lose his balance and fall to the ground.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

At that moment, Halley will look down and she won’t be able to believe when she sees Flora on the floor. He’ll think she’s dead. Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will arrive and take the opportunity to get the shrew’s weapon: “Here is the weapon that killed Dodi (Murilo Benício), another piece of evidence against her. I think it’s better to call an ambulance, it looks like she was badly hurt.”will say.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.