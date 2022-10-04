Former PM from SC who is the muse of OnlyFans will compete for Bela da Copa: ‘I changed my uniform for a bikini’

Model Tati Weg, who is a former sergeant at the PMSC, and has already caught the internet’s attention by retiring her uniform and launching a profile on OnlyFans, a subscription-based adult content platform, has a new project: she will compete for the Bela da Copa contest. of the world.

Born in Santa Catarina and linked to the Military Police for ten years, Tati Weg revealed that she will compete in the Bela Contest of the World Cup representing Germany, according to her, “a country that has everything to do with its origins”.

Tati Weg was at PMSC for ten years – Personal archive/Instagram/ND/Disclosure Ex-PM says he has no intention of returning to the corporation – Personal file/Instagram/ND/Disclosure Tati Weg is a content creator, DJ, lawyer and ex-MP – Personal archive/Instagram/ND/Disclosure Tati Weg dropped her uniform and dedicates herself to the private photo network – Personal archive/Instagram/ND/Disclosure

She gave an interview after a new photo shoot where she ruled out the possibility of returning to the PM, in addition to talking about this project where she will represent Germany, according to her, due to her “German origins”.

“I changed my uniform for a bikini once and for all”, she laughs. “I believe that everything is a cycle, I realized when I joined the police, but I don’t want to go back. I freed myself when I took on my sexy and exhibitionist side, and that made me even more powerful and motivated for everything. The Tati of before, demure and bound by standards and rules, no longer exists. And I don’t care about labels and what people think. Now I want to be seen as a sex symbol,” she explained.

A beauty contest debutant, Tati says she accepted the invitation to live new experiences, meet other models and have fun. A victim of teenage bullying for her looks, she celebrates being among the most beautiful cheerleaders in the world.

The model also confirmed the release of new content on the OnlyFans platform. In it, users have easy payment and more interaction features.

“I’m investing heavily in this because it’s my future. I found myself in this and I don’t want to stop anytime soon. And to celebrate, I launched the promotional subscription at R$ 5 per month. It’s a pretty bold strategy,” she says.

Content Creator, DJ and Lawyer

For those who think that Tati Weg was “only” a military police officer, they are wrong. She even recalled that time when she was PM, in an Instagram post.

In addition to being a police officer, Tati is a content creator, a lawyer and a DJ. In the publication in which she reminisced about her time in “uniform”, she wrote the following:

“For those who always ask for a photo in uniform… I only got this one by photographing my mother’s portrait. At that time, cell phones only made calls,” she joked.

Join the group and receive the main news

of Diverse+ in the palm of your hand.



