Fortaleza goes from lantern to G-10 and can achieve unprecedented feat | strength

In this 2022 Serie A, Fortaleza has already experienced a drama in the first round, occupying the bottom for several rounds. On the way back, the story is different.

+ Lucas Lima can face Athletico-PR; Capixaba and Depietri do not play

Fortaleza has seven wins, one draw and two defeats in 10 games. That’s 22 points added together. The team is only behind, in the return, of Internacional, who won 23 points.

Fortaleza scores in the return

Cuiabá 0 x 1 Fortaleza

Fortress 3 x 0 International

Ceará 0 x 1 Fortaleza

Fortaleza 1 x 0 Corinthians

Sao Paulo 0 x 1 Fortaleza

Fortress 1 x 3 Botafogo

Fluminense 2 x 1 Fortaleza

Youth 1 x 1 Fortaleza

Fortress 3 x 2 Flamengo

Goiás 0 x 1 Fortaleza

From the bottom, Fortaleza rose and now has 37 points, in ninth place. If the objective before was just to escape relegation, now Vojvoda’s team sees qualifying for the South American as a real possibility. In the year, Fortaleza already won the Ceará title and the Northeast Cup.

To give you an idea, in 29 games, there are 10 wins (seven won in the return), seven draws and 12 losses (10 in the first round).

It is worth remembering that, since Serie A began to be played in the current format, no team that finished the 1st round in the lantern managed to escape relegation. Fortaleza is heading towards the unprecedented feat.

In the next round, the team plays against Athletico-PR on Wednesday (5), at 19:30, at Arena da Baixada.