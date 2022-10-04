photo: Playback/Video Game streamer Alanzoka gets emotional when explaining choice to vote for Lula

Alan “Alanzoka”, known as one of the most influential streamers on the Twitch platform, cried at the beginning of a broadcast this Monday (3/9). When commenting on his position against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election, he did not hold back his tears when remembering a family member who died from COVID-19.



After declaring his vote for candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), “Alanzoka” ended up receiving much criticism. However, he stated that he does not love the Workers Party candidate, he just thinks Bolsonaro is “bad” for ignoring the pandemic.

“People think I love the “L”. I don’t, no. But the other one is too bad, even more so after everything we’ve been through in the pandemic. My family… I don’t know your family, but My grandmother was hospitalized for two months, so her brother kept saying that there was no pandemic. Bizarro!”, he began.

When talking about a loss in the family, the streamer ended up getting emotional. “My uncle died in early 2021. I won’t cry, will I? I think…”. In the sequence, he ended up crying during the live broadcast and divided the opinion of the spectators.

When reading an ironic comment about Bolsonaro’s guilt for the deaths by COVID-19, “Alanzoka” preferred to close the matter: “I’m not even saying it’s his fault. Man, you don’t understand, no. I know if you’ve lost people in your family. Anyway, there’s no point in talking.”

“I knew that if I talked about it on the live, I would cry. That’s why I didn’t even want to talk”, he concluded.

Start with Minecraft

The game streamer is followed by about 6 million people on the Twitch platform and has more than 7 million subscribers on Youtube.

Born in So Paulo, he started out playing only Minecraft and has already been nominated for an international eSports Awards in 2019, in the Streamer of the Year category.

In 2020, he was elected the Best Brazilian Streamer at the 2020 MTV Millennial Awards.