Generalized bullshit between pawns takes over; understand

The morning turned hot on “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV), with a widespread argument involving more than half of the cast. The fight started when Pelé had a fight with Lucas in the kitchen, early in the morning. Understand what happened!

Pele x Lucas

The Farm 2022: Pelé and Lucas argue in the headquarters kitchen Image: Playback/Playplus

From an early age, Pelé complained alone about people who would have “bad education” in the reality show. The pawn complained of noise from participants who do not respect the sleep of others. Lucas, however, accused Pele of “pretending” that he was sleeping.

“You were a brat when we were in there and you were pretending…”, Lucas said. He was interrupted: “I was sleeping!”, said Pelé. “Sleeping my egg!”, said the actor.

“First you call the guy’s mother [Shayan] f*ck. Now you want to talk about your little egg?”, asked Pelé. Lucas asked who would have called Shay’s mother a “bitch”, and the rapper explained: “[Você disse] ‘Go to the f*ck that gave birth to you’. Who gave birth to him? His mother”.

Lucas tried to get into the closet to take his medicine. Pele stopped the door from closing using his foot and said: “Don’t slam the door in my face. Respect others!”

Lucas x Shay

The Farm 2022: Shay and Lucas argue outside the house Image: Playback/Playplus

When Lucas returned from the closet, Shayan confronted him: “I didn’t know what that word meant. [o xingamento ‘vai para a p*ta que te pariu’]. If you curse my mother, I’ll break you in half!” Lucas repeated, as he tried to leave the kitchen and was stopped by Shay: “Go to the f*ck that gave birth to you!”.

The Iranian was stopped by Kerline and Red from Mars, who jumped in front of Shay and asked him to stop. “I told you not to curse my mother! Don’t curse my mother! It’s not your mother’s fault here, I’m not going to curse your mother. Now, if you curse my mother, wait outside I’ll catch you and give you break you motherfucker!” threatened Shayan.

Pele x Bia

The Farm 2022: Bia yells at Pele Image: Playback/Playplus

In the midst of the general discussion, Pelé and Bia were also surprised. Early on, the rapper understood that Bia said “good morning” in a mocking tone.

“When I don’t say good morning, you complain. Today wasn’t like that. That’s petty,” said Bia. Pele replied: “Bia, okay? Now it’s going to be a tease. And I don’t care. Because from the beginning I don’t like you”.

“Go to the f*ck that gave you birth! You’re a fucking asshole! Go fuck yourself! You don’t know anything about my life, much less yours. You shut your mouth! You don’t know about Fuck no!”, Bia countered, screaming.

“I never said anything about your life”, defended Pele. Bia joked: “Imagine if you talked, huh, fuck? What did you say in the dynamics?”.

“I told you that you’re rude, that you don’t know how to respect others…”, listed Pele. The peon continued screaming and showed her the middle finger: “Here for you! Fuck you! You’re a fucking dick, dick in the f*ck!”.

Deolane x Deborah

The Farm 2022: Deborah and Deolane face off in the kitchen Image: Playback/Playplus

The beef continued in the kitchen. Deborah tried to protect Pele and included Deolane in the discussion. “This one doesn’t let Pelé talk, it cuts Pelé 20 times”, referring to Deolane.

The pawns faced each other, face to face, and exchanged several insults. “You’re the biggest slobber of mine in here!”, said the lawyer about Deborah. The former “Power Couple” retorted, saying she can’t stop saying her name all day.

“You’re afraid you’ll miss it, it’s just that you’re pushing too hard. Your donut is burnt,” exclaimed Deborah. The screaming continued, with threats and out-of-game actions.

“I’ll get you outside!” Deolane said. Vini and Barbara were watching the discussion carefully, when the farmer decided to separate the peons to avoid any aggression.

Barbara x Deolane

The Farm 2022: Deolane says that Barbara is acting Image: Playback/Playplus

Deolane Bezerra and Pelé Milflows were debating outside, when Bárbara Borges tried to join the conversation. The lawyer exchanged sparks with the actress.

“I’m talking to Pele,” shouted Deolane. Barbara replied: “Yes, I can get involved too!”

“There is no fight here, no. It’s my and his talk,” said the lawyer.

“Beauty!”, said the ex-paquita. Deolane mocked, making exaggerated gestures: “That’s it! Come on, dramatic! Dramaturgy!”

“She’s the one making the drama”, pointed out Barbara. The lawyer insisted: “You only do drama, you only act. Hold on, go!”.

“No, hold you too,” countered the actress. Deolane insisted: “Give it a hold, go!”.

“I’m going to hold it because I’m polite”, concluded Bárbara.

Tiago x Thomas x Alex

The Farm 2022: Tiago complains about Thomaz’s gossip Image: Playback/Playplus

Tiago Ramos confronted Alex Gallete after hearing accusations that he was using his drinking and withdrawal threats as a game.

“It came to me saying that I was doing this [bebedeira e ameaças de desistência] a game”, said Tiago.

“Call him [Thomaz]so we can talk”, proposed Alex. Tiago insisted: “But who said that?”.

Thomas was awakened and explained his version: “He [Alex] said that you [Tiago] arrived and said: ‘I wonder if the public is enjoying it’? About this whole thing about you asking to go out every Friday. But Alex didn’t tell who you told this to. And then he said he thinks this is being good for you, and that’s why every Friday you’re doing it [ameaçando desistir]and he thinks this is a game”.

The actor continued: “I told you that was you [Tiago], that you spent all week thinking and, when you drank, you took courage. And then you [Alex] said that he thinks that [bebedeira] is being nice to him and that you think he’s doing it as a game. I said no”.

Alex was furious with Thomaz: “We had such a cool idea for you to take something that has nothing to do with it and invent ef*da”.

“Did I make it up? Didn’t you say that?”, asked the actor. Alex denied: “That way she was taken, no. You talked about your relationship and I said that everything here is a game. Your relationship with Tati can be a game. When I talked about Tiago, I said: ‘ This can be very dangerous, the crowd can get sick, or this can be his game. And if it’s his game, it’s his game. Because I have my game. That’s what I said. And I still said : ‘I think the public must be having fun. If he knows how to dose, he can do well'”.

After a lot of discussion, Tiago said: “I don’t trust people. It’s to take the c* same! I had the attitude of a man and I’m not going to keep silent listening to this disgrace here”, finished Tiago, leaving and going to the pantry to take Water.

