Global stocks rise ahead of US employment and industry data; Fed speeches and more market highlights today

U.S. futures and European stock markets operate higher, in the same direction as Asian markets closed on Tuesday (4), after a strong recovery on Wall Street the day before, with the release of weak U.S. manufacturing data, which reduced bets on the aggressiveness of the Federal Reserve (Fed) in fighting inflation.

Investors will be on the lookout for new data Tuesday from the Job Vacancy and Labor Turnover Survey administered by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The day before, New York Fed President John Williams predicted that consumer inflation would slow to “about 3%” in 2023 and get closer to the 2% target “in the next few years”.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bill fell to around 3.65%, down from more than 4% recorded last week.

China’s markets will remain closed this week for the Golden Week holidays, while the Hong Kong stock exchange was closed on Tuesday for the Chung Yeung Festival.

In Brazil, the Ibovespa rose 5.54% on Monday (3), the highest since April 2020, driven, in part, by the results of this Sunday’s local elections, but also with help from abroad. In indicators, the domestic agenda is empty.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures rose on Tuesday morning, extending the strong gains seen the day before, awaiting further data on the labor market and industry.

At 11 am, there are JOLTs employment data in August, with a forecast of 10.65 million, compared to 11.239 million in July.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +1.20%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +1.42%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +1.75%

Asia

Asian markets closed higher in the second trading session of October, following the movement presented in the American market.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.96% to close at 26,992.21, marking the biggest daily gains since March 23.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.75% to close at 6,699.3 after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its lower-than-expected benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

Shanghai SE (China), closed for public holidays

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), closed for public holidays

Kospi (South Korea), +2.50%

Europe

European markets also operate in the positive on Tuesday, following the recovery movement observed in global markets.

In indicators, euro zone producer inflation reached 5% in August, accumulating a 12-month high of 43.3%, above the market consensus of 43.1%.

The day before, the UK scrapped parts of a controversial tax-cut plan, which improved global market sentiment. British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced into a humiliating turnaround after less than a month in power, reversing a cut to the highest income tax rate that had helped spark turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party. .

FTSE 100 (UK), +1.59%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +2.37%

commodities

Oil prices advance on Tuesday, with expectations that a major cut in the production of the commodity will be decided at tomorrow’s meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Producing and Allied Countries (OPEC+). The market expects OPEC+ to cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day.

WTI Oil, +0.71%, at $84.22 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.84% ​​at $89.61 a barrel

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +2.02% at $19,915.00 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The domestic agenda does not include the release of relevant indicators on Tuesday. Earlier, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation in the city of São Paulo, rose 0.12% in September, repeating the August variation and gaining strength from the 0.09% increase seen in third week of last month, according to data published today by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).

In the US, at 11 am, you have the JOLTs employment data in the US, in August, with a forecast of 10.65 million, compared to 11.239 million in July, in addition to the data on orders from the industry.

In addition, several members of the Federal Reserve will speak this Tuesday (4).

Brazil

10:00 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, has a meeting with representatives of PagSeguro PagBank (closed to the press)

10:30 am: Auction of National Treasury bonds

12:30: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Carlos França

2:30 pm: Campos Neto has a meeting with representatives of Qualcomm and Arko Advice (closed to the press)

4:00 pm: Campos Neto has a meeting with representatives of General Motors (closed to the press)

USA

10:00 am: Speech by New York Fed President John Williams

10 am: Speech by Dallas Fed Chairman Lorie Logan

10:15 am: Speech by Cleveland Fed Chairman Loretta Mester

11 am: Orders to the industry

11 am: JOLTs – Job offers

12:45: Speech by Fed Chairman Philip Jefferson

2 pm: Speech by San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly

17:30: Oil stocks

Japan

9:30 pm: PMI

3. Economic news

Caixa will hold a press conference this Tuesday on Auxílio Brasil

Caixa informed that it will hold a press conference this Tuesday about Auxílio Brasil and October Rosa. The information will be released by the president of the public bank, Daniella Marques, at 10:30 am, and the event would be broadcast on the financial institution’s YouTube channel.

As informed the broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared in his official Telegram group the information about the announcement of the 13th Auxílio Brasil for women, without giving details on when the bounty will be announced. In the second round of the election against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the chief executive must make a new bet on the economy to try to get reelected.

The cost of the measure would be BRL 10.110 billion to give an additional payment of BRL 600 to 16.85 million families.

Vehicle sales fall 7% in September, after good performance in August

Total vehicle sales fell again in September, after having registered the best result in 20 months in August. 194 thousand units were sold, including trucks and buses, a result 7% lower than the previous month, but 25% higher than in September 2021.

One of the reasons pointed out by industry analysts is the high interest rates and the difficulty in obtaining credit, as banks are more selective.

4. Political news

Bolsonaro asks supporters to focus on the second round



The candidate for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, urged his supporters to focus on the second round of the campaign. He addressed his constituents via social media.

“Stay focused! One of the main and most difficult goals was achieved yesterday. We already have what it takes to free Brazil from authoritarianism, blackmail and the injustice that makes us so angry. The most profound change in the country has begun! It is not the people who should fear”, said the president, on Monday afternoon (3).

Lula says second round will allow more debate on proposals

Presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met with the campaign coordinator of the Brasil da Esperança Coalition, in São Paulo (SP), on Monday afternoon (3), to outline campaign strategies for the second round of the presidential elections, which take place on the 30th.

Lula said that the second round will be a moment of greater debate between the candidates in dispute. “We will, in fact, take advantage of the second round to hold the debate that was not possible in the first round. Also because in the television debate there were a lot of people and it was very difficult to have the debate ”, she said.

Covid

Brazil recorded on the second 52 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 685,860 since the beginning of the pandemic.

With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 77. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was 5%, indicating a trend of stability for the third day.

In total, the country recorded 5,145 new diagnoses of Covid-19 in 24 hours, completing 34,726,506 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

5. Corporate Radar

Fleury (FLRY3) announced that it signed this Monday (3) a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Méthodos Laboratory, Clinical Analysis and Hematology.

Méthodos operates in diagnostic services through clinical analysis through 26 units in the south of Minas Gerais and marks the entry of Grupo Fleury in the State in a region close to its area of ​​operation.

The acquisition value is R$27.37 million before deductions and adjustments, and its gross revenue reached R$51.7 million in 2021.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) approved the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series, with restricted distribution efforts, in the amount of R$300 million.

Rumo Logística (RAIL3)

Rumo Logística (RAIL3) informed that its subsidiary Rumo Malha Norte approved the payment of interim dividends in the total amount of R$ 400 million. Therefore, R$ 0.3341628301821990 per common share will be paid; R$0.3675791132004190 per class “A” preferred share; and R$0.3341628301821990 per class “B” preferred share. The payment of interim dividends will be made to shareholders by November 30th.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)