Globo and Record heartthrob was caught kissing on the street with a man

The soap opera heartthrob Globo and Record, Leonardo Vieiralives in Portugal and has been in a relationship with his partner Leandro Fonseca for 15 years.

Leonardo Vieira is a great heartthrob Globe and Recordwell known by his audience, no one even suspected his real sexuality, but one fact turned his life upside down.

A snap of a paparazzo recorded Leonardo Vieira kissing another man on the street, but this man was not her boyfriend. It turns out that they were experiencing a relationship crisis and separated, but it was at this very intimate moment in their life and that it was nobody’s business that the heartthrob’s sexuality was exposed.

The actor was forced to talk about his true sexuality publicly, even if this was not his desire, after all, it was nobody’s business and could harm the heartthrob in his career.

“I had to talk about it, I didn’t decide, they decided for me. was the famous ‘pulled out of the closet’. A paparazzo photographed me at a party giving a kiss to a boy who, at the time, was not even Leandro, we had fought, he was separated.”, he declared in an interview with the podcast “Novela das 9”.

“I went to enjoy it one day and a paparazzo caught me (laughs). I had to take a stand,” said the heartthrob of Globe and the biblical novels of Record TV. “I took a stand and I think I did the right thing. I played a role that I should have. At the time, I received a huge load of positive messages, grateful for my position”, he assumed.

“It wasn’t an easy moment, because I’ve always been discreet in my life, in everything, in mine, closed. I’m not the type of person who talks about a problem to a friend, for example,” he confessed. Leonardo Vieira.

CONSEQUENCES

In an interview with newspaper O Globo, Leonardo Vieira exposes the reflection that this photo and the revelation of his sexuality cost him: “I was ripped out of the closet against my will and after that my life turned upside down. I started to receive death threats and since then I have never been called for a job again”, said the heartthrob.

Currently living in Portugal with his great love, Leandro Fonseca, the soap opera heartthrob works sporadically in Portuguese lands and has been off the air on Brazilian TV since “Os Dez Mandamentos” (2015).

The heartthrob was shaken after the revelation and tries to recover to this day from the disrespect caused in his private and artistic life.