Globo heartthrob dropped out of fame and ended up floating across the seas

Max Fercondini, former Globo heartthrob, dropped everything to live the backpacker life

Max Fercondini is a former Globo heartthrob who was successful for starring in several soap operas on Brazilian screens, nowadays, the actor lives a life far from the spotlight.

In an interview with UOL, Max told about his trips, the last one lasted two and a half years, and he already told about the new adventure, which will be on a boat.

Max was very successful in Malhação, in the early 2000s, but also gained fame for “Laços de Família” (2000), “Começar de Novo” (2004), “Páginas da Vida” (2006), “Ciranda de Pedra” (2008). In 2009, “Globo Ecologia” came along, which Max presented for five years while he was still making soap operas.

“One day I intend to return to acting, but for now I am more fulfilled doing expeditions”, said the heartthrob in an interview with UOL.

Heartthrob at Globo, Max Fercondini has a radical life change (reproduction)
The heartthrob before starting his adventures by sea, ventured on land and in the air, met Macchu Picchu and saw the stars in Atacama.

“I traveled through the Pantanal, the Amazon, the pampas, the savannah. I landed in indigenous tribes, riverside, quilombola communities. I climbed an active volcano and helped paleontologists excavate a 90-million-year-old dinosaur.” highlighted the heartthrob.

RELEASED EVEN BOOK

Max, former Globo heartthrob, recently even released a book to tell his story. The actor traveled on a sailboat about 32 thousand kilometers.

In an interview with UOL, he told the emotion of living at sea: “At sea I learned that if there is one person responsible for your success or failure, that person is you”.

He also recounts the beauty of the places he visits and that each one has an important meaning in his life:

“Each place I went to had an attraction, whether it was the contact with nature like Bonaire, for example, which has incredible marine life, or something more cultural like I saw in the city of Malaga, Spain”, said the Galan.

