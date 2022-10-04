Globo heartthrob was seen hugged and kissing with Record actor

Maurício Destri and Gil Coelho were seen kissing in 2018

In mid-2015, Bruna marquezine was titled as boyfriend of Mauritius Destroy. That’s because, at the time, they starred in “I Love Paraisópolis” and even the mother of the heartthrob from Globo stated that the actress was his “daughter-in-law”.

However, three years later, the star of the carioca station was seen kissing an actor from Record. Its about Gil Coelho.

According to Leo Diasat the time, Maurício Destri was in a relationship with the actor of the soap opera “Jesus”, by Record.

The click of the heartthrob from Globo and the actor from Record was made in Rio de Janeiro while both kissed passionately.

MAURÍCIO DESTRI SPEAKED ABOUT THE SUBJECT

Due to the exposed clicks, Maurício Destri spoke about it and confirmed what really happened on his social networks.

“It was just a happy dinner with friends. I didn’t even notice the presence of the photographer who seems to have studied the best angles in order to induce a situation”said the heartthrob of Globo, who continued:

“Nothing much, friends, meetings, hugs… I have a loving and mutual relationship with my friends. That won’t change! I find this persecution of other people’s lives boring, even more so when it is associated with a moralistic idea that man has to manifest himself in a truculent and virile way all the time”said Maurício Destri.

RECORD ACTOR ALSO SPEAKED

In addition, Gil Coelho also gave his version: “I’m ugly in love, I was raised with a lot of love, so I live with people I love to have around me. The world is evolving, I defend: the possibility of relating with love and affection. I am completely in love with my friends.”

