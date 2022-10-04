Globo was furious with Gusttavo Lima and countryman took revenge

Gusttavo Lima and Globo fought after changing record labels

the country singer Gusttavo Lima spent a long time without appearing on the screen of the TV Globohe was boycotted by the carioca station after changing the station’s record label to Free soundby its current Sony Music. And despite having “erased” the singer from its schedule, he continued to be successful, his career was not impacted.

And after that, it seems, the country singer no longer cares about having a good relationship with the station, since he realized he didn’t need it to stay in the media.

As informed by journalist Felipeh Campos, from A Tarde é Sua by Sonia Abrão on RedeTV!, Globo would have invited him to participate in the second season of The Masked Singer at the beginning of the year, however, he ignored the invitation in an attempt at reconciliation.

“He already said at the time: ‘I don’t want to’ And more, it seems that he and Rede Globo, to make peace, will still take some time, see? He said, ‘I don’t have the slightest interest in participating’ and it was succinct.”said the journalist.

Globo, in fact after the sale of Som Livre to the current label to which Gusttavo Lima belongs, Sony Music, has been trying to gradually get closer to the singer, easing the boycott.

In August, for example, Grupo Globo’s paid channel, Multishow showed the singer’s show in Barretos in full, in addition to showing Flashs on open TV.

The truce began to be initiated by Globo after about two years of the singer’s break with Som Livre, at the end of 2020, when he was going to be part of the Show da Virada, but, with the pandemic, the event was cancelled. He began to appear timidly again on global channels, starting last year, on Multishow programs, after being nominated for an award on the channel.