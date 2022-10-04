Globoplay launches in October and what we recommend watching – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

In October, Globoplay subscribers will have a few more titles to put on their list than to watch. Among the premieres of the month on the platform are, for example, the soap operas stone jungleremake of the eight o’clock track originally created by Janet Clair, in addition to all flowers, a platform original, which has everything to be successful among the public. See below for more information on these titles, as well as the full list of releases arriving in October on the service.

October premieres on Globoplay to keep an eye on 👀

Day 10 – Stone Jungle [Novela] – Remake of a novel written by Janet Clair and broadcast on Globo in 1972, the second version of stone jungle debuted on the station in 1986, in the eight-hour range.

Starring big names like Tony Ramos, Fernanda Torres and Christiane Torloni, it told the story of an ambitious young man, who, when he got involved in a fight with tragic consequences, ended up fleeing to Rio de Janeiro. As his companion, I was the only witness to his innocence. A woman he would marry, but who would be threatened by the arrival of an ambitious and wealthy young woman, ready to end their relationship.

With 155 chapters and the responsibility of replacing Roque Santeiro, the telenovela was heavily criticized during its broadcast, but managed to register good ratings at the time, becoming a success in 2019, when it was reprized by Viva.

Day 19 – All Flowers [Novela Original] – Second soap opera exclusively created for the platform, all flowers will be split into two seasons. Written by João Emanuel Carneiro, it has in its cast artists such as Sophie Charlotte, Regina Casé, Letícia Colin and Humberto Carrão.

In the plot, a blind young woman raised by her father, meets her real mother, who believed to be dead. Moving with her to Rio de Janeiro, the girl ends up being involved in a criminal scheme, as the woman uses facade social projects to reproduce works analogous to slavery. As if the problems weren’t enough, the girl also has to deal with her sister, a young woman who does everything to disrupt her life and her relationship.

Expected to unfold in 85 episodes and betting on a very ambitious project for streaming, all flowers has everything to make it beautiful on the Globoplay screen.

Other productions that arrive in October on Globoplay

Day 03 – The Imposter [Novela exclusiva – Temporada 2]

Day 04 – Theodosia [Série Original]

Day 04 – Unforgettable [Série]

Day 05 – Angelyne – Behind the Hollywood Icon [Série exclusiva]

Day 07 – The Perfect Mother-in-Law [Filme exclusivo]

Day 10 – Miraculous [Temporada 4 – Parte 2]

Day 24 – Evil Angel (1976) [Novela]

sanditon [Série exclusiva – Temporada 2]

riviera [Série – Temporada 2]

white [Série exclusiva]

Dragon Ball Z Kai [Série]

Catherine the Great [Minissérie]

Assault on Paulista [Filme exclusivo]

For Globoplay subscribers + live channels

GNT

Practical Kitchen – I invited, now what? – Premiere on the 17th | Display: Monday and Wednesday [Temporada 15/4]

Live

The Force of a Desire – Premieres on the 24th | daily view [Episódios: 227]

multishow

29th Multishow Live Award – 18th | 9:15 pm [Live]

Jojo Nove & Meia – 10/03 to 10/24 | Monday to Friday at 22:45 [Temporada 2]

Like de Milhos – 10/24 to 11/4 | Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm

Gloob

Miraculous – Day 10 | at 7:30 pm [Temporada 5 – Parte 1]

BIS – 13th Anniversary – Orchestrated Meetings – From the 14th, every Friday, 23:00

Rockfield – The Rock Farm – Day 15 | at 21:30

Milton Nascimento 1981 – Day 26 | at 9 pm

SportTV

Brazilian Football Championship – Series A and B

Women’s Volleyball World Cup

Brazil Football Cup

So, excited for the October premieres of Globoplay? Tell us what you want to watch!