Grêmio vs CSA: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

The match represents a chance for Tricolor to take an important step to guarantee access to the Brasileirão Serie A. The home team arrives for the duel after a defeat away from the capital of Rio Grande do Sul to Sampaio Corrêa, by 2 to 1, full of embezzlement. Despite losing in the last round, they remained in the runner-up because Bahia was surpassed by Chapecoense.

CSA has six games to try to escape the Z-4. With 35 ready, he is 17th and needs, in the calculations of coach Roberto Fernandes, at least three victories to stay in Serie B. 1, and the risk of falling reached 60%, according to the Infobola website.

Gremio – coach: Renato Portaluppi

The coach will have seven players back for the match. Edilson, Diogo Barbosa, Bruno Alves and Lucas Leiva return from suspension. Diego Souza and Geromel return after being preserved from the previous round, and Villasanti is also available after serving the Paraguayan national team. On the other hand, defender Kannemann is out for having recently returned from injury. With the returns, the coach maintains a doubt in the team, with Lucas Leiva and Thaciano vying for a spot.

Probable lineup: Brenno; Edílson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas (Diogo Barbosa); Villasanti, Bitello and Thaciano (Lucas Leiva); Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza

Who is out: Ferreira, Janderson, Campaz and Jhonata Robert (injured)

hanging: Thiago Santos

CSA – coach: Roberto Fernandes

Fernandes will change the team. Worried about the wear and tear of the players, he knows that on Friday he has another very important match at home against Sampaio Corrêa. Therefore, he will save those who are not 100%, even because he wants intensity in the Arena. Striker Lucas Barcelos felt his right thigh against Guarani and should be replaced by midfielder Rickson. Midfielder Geovane and left-back Diego Renan, injured, are also out.

Striker Osvaldo, striker Elton and midfielder Yann Rolim didn’t even travel, worn out. Midfielder Giva, striker John Mercado, midfielder Lourenço, striker Rodrigo Rodrigues and left-back Edson are listed to play.

Possible formation: Marcelo Carne; Igor, Guilherme Paraíba, Lucão and Edson; Giva, Rickson, Lourenço and Gabriel; John Mercado and Rodrigo Rodrigues.

Who is out: Clayton (knee), Cedric (knee), William (muscle injury), Ernandes (knee), Werley (calf) and Lucas Barcelos (thigh). Osvaldo, Elton, Diego Renan, Geovane, and Yann Rolim (spared).

hanging: Diego Renan and Felipe Augusto.

