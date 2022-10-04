Gretchen’s granddaughter talks about her childhood in ‘A Fazenda 14’: ‘I was burned by cigarettes and lived on the street’

Jenny, mother of Bia Miranda, rebutted her daughter saying that she is telling lies for money

Bia Miranda said in ‘A Fazenda 14’ that she had a childhood marked by conflicts



Bia Miranda made an outburst during the party that took place in “The Farm 14” at dawn last Saturday, 1. The singer’s granddaughter Gretchen reported that he had a difficult childhood, marked by aggression and family conflicts. “My whole life, I was burned by cigarettes, I got hit in the face, I lived on the street. I stayed one day when I was seven years old. I used to wash the bathroom, the house, everything my mother wanted every single day until I was 17 years old. I turned 17, got a husband and went to live with him quickly”, declared the peoa. Often called rude by the other participants of the reality show, Bia defended herself during a conversation with Shayan: “All my life, I suffered with friendships, with dating, with my mother, with my family. With people of my own blood, I suffered. So, don’t say that I’m rude, uneducated and rude, because if I’m like this today, it’s because I suffered a lot in the past. I took a lot of fall with friends and with my own family”. Bea’s mother, Jenny Miranda, countered the daughter’s statements. On social media, she posted pictures of the pawn’s childhood and joked: “The street she slept on! Always well-groomed and with me wherever I went.” In a current photo, Jenny added: “We have never been one to wear brands, we always wear what we like, it can be department or even a brand… at the little party! There are no arguments against facts.

According to Bia’s mother, her daughter’s statements in “A Fazenda 14” are not true. “Unbelievable every word said inside! All because of money! As Deolane He said it himself and didn’t lie: Bia is easily manipulated, she has always been influenced. Only God, she and others know why she is saying my name so negatively in there,” she wrote. Jenny, who fought with her daughter after she hooked up with former player Adriano Imperador, said that Bia is extolling people who have already disowned her within the reality show: “Sorry, but it hurts and there is no way to shut up, first because they are lies [as declarações dela], second because it is coming out of the mouth of the person I loved and love the most, I cared for and cared for in this life”. Posting more photos of her childhood daughter, Jenny ended the matter by saying: “I could show you all our history, which I know and she also knows how much we live very well (we had our sufferings as a single mother too, of course, normal in the life of everyone). But just look at my feed, in hers all the photos with me were deleted later [que entrou no] reality”.