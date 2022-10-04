Grumpy, Bocardi embarrasses live reporter and is detonated on the web

Rodrigo Bocardi caused the biggest tight skirt during the presentation of the program Bom Dia SP this Tuesday (4/10), because of his bad mood. The presenter’s behavior did not go unnoticed by Internet users who watched the newspaper.

“Rodrigo Bocardi, what a disconcerting and unprofessional situation at BDSP. A total cardboard. It’s clear that he’s having a bad day and he’s taking it out on his co-workers,” wrote a viewer on Twitter.

While presenting the morning show and sharing the studio with the reporter for the show’s sports editorial, Bocardi even exchanged barbs with his co-worker and left the place for approximately two minutes before returning to the bench.

After this attitude, social networks recorded more negative comments about the presenter. “Rodrigo Bocardi is mad today. Talking loud as fuck, I even turned down the volume”, said an internet user. “Bocardi woke up freaked out today; looks like me”, joked another BDSP viewer.

