Grumpy, Bocardi embarrasses live reporter and is detonated on the web

Rodrigo Bocardi caused the biggest tight skirt during the presentation of the program Bom Dia SP this Tuesday (4/10), because of his bad mood. The presenter’s behavior did not go unnoticed by Internet users who watched the newspaper.

“Rodrigo Bocardi, what a disconcerting and unprofessional situation at BDSP. A total cardboard. It’s clear that he’s having a bad day and he’s taking it out on his co-workers,” wrote a viewer on Twitter.

While presenting the morning show and sharing the studio with the reporter for the show’s sports editorial, Bocardi even exchanged barbs with his co-worker and left the place for approximately two minutes before returning to the bench.

Rodrigo Bocardi what a disconcerting and unprofessional situation on SPTV, Total cardboard!!!! It’s clear that he’s having a bad day and he’s taking it out on his co-workers — eucumpadeguga (@eucumpadeguga) October 4, 2022

After this attitude, social networks recorded more negative comments about the presenter. “Rodrigo Bocardi is mad today. Talking loud as fuck, I even turned down the volume”, said an internet user. “Bocardi woke up freaked out today; looks like me”, joked another BDSP viewer.

bocardi already woke up freaked out looks like me #GoodDaySP — agasshi | midnights (@sradosdorama) October 4, 2022

