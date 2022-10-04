Harvard study teaches 7 steps to decrease inflammation in the body

When hearing something about inflammation, many people often relate it to an injury or infection in a specific part of the body, which, in general, presents swelling, redness and pain. But, in fact, it can occur in the body imperceptibly.

A report published by experts at Harvard University reveals the risks that chronic inflammation poses to your health, such as the emergence of cardiovascular disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes, among others. With that in mind, Harvard Health Publishing listed seven steps necessary to mitigate the effects of the condition on the body.

The first tip is to eat anti-inflammatory foods with good fats, such as extra virgin olive oil, salmon, avocado, organic meats, seafood and nuts. Watch out for diets that aren’t grounded in science. In addition, it is necessary to practice aerobic exercises and manage your weight.

According to research, inadequate sleep not only robs you of energy and productivity, but also increases inflammation. So organize your schedules and sleep well. Also reduce the consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

Finally, the text points to the need to reduce chronic stress. According to the study, the condition can trigger the development of the condition and cause outbreaks of problems such as rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disease, depression and inflammatory bowel disease.

