Hebe had his last request answered by Silvio Santos before his death

A few days before he died, Hebe has his last request granted by Silvio Santos

According to blog “Outro Canal”, from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulothe presenter Hebe Camargo (1929-2012) had a request granted by none other than Silvio Santosowner of SBT, just three days before he died.

It turns out that Hebe Camargo signed her contract to return to SBT, the broadcaster that consecrated her for more than 25 uninterrupted years, just three days before her death. For those who don’t remember, she was hired by RedeTV! in his final years.

Nonetheless, Silvio Santosin addition to doing everything to meet the request of her friend and longtime collaborator, she was in a great hurry to resolve the paperwork with her broadcaster’s legal department, highlights the blog “Outro Canal”, from Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.

As we know, bureaucratic matters require a lot of time and several legal procedures to be signed. As Hebe was hired by RedeTV!, possibly fines and contractual termination were on the line, but the rush to Silvio Santos in closing the contract with the veteran that fateful week, was extreme.

In December 2010, two years before the death of Hebe, Silvio Santos called her into her office to renew her contract with SBT, however, she proposed a salary reduction, which the presenter disagreed with. Despite the great friendship they had for each other, business was left aside.

With several time changes from the sofa to Hebe Camargo In the SBT programming schedule, in short, the salary reduction, made the veteran presenter, with an evidently broken heart in front of the cameras, in her last program on the channel, say goodbye and accept the proposal of the owners of RedeTV!.

Even with the advances of the daughters of Silvio Santos and even the wife of the SBT owner, Iris Abravanelnothing did Hebe stay on the station. Soon after, his cancer treatment came and took over his life. A few months on the air on RedeTV!, Hebe had to be away numerous times to recover.

RECONSIDERED

But it was a visit little mouse (Carlos Massa), in early 2012, which made Hebe Camargo reconsider and reflect on his possible return to SBT. Knowing this, Silvio Santos called Hebe and asked for her return, even saying that for her, the doors would always be open. And indeed they were.

On September 17, 2012, Hebe Camargo terminated its contract with RedeTV!. On September 27, she announced her return to SBT. In the contract, there was nothing that forced her to have a program format, premiere date, duration, only that she was hired by SBT.

On the 28th of September, Silvio Santos sent flowers to Hebe Camargo and a welcome card, but on Saturday, September 29, the queen of Brazilian television died, aged 83, from peritoneal cancer, but ended up as a contracted star of SBT and had her request granted by her friend and boss.