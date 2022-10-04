Hi (OIBR3;OIBR4); Rio Justice gives TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro 48 hours to pay R$ 1.5 billion to the company

Oi (OIBR3 OIBR4) confirmed that it received joint notification from TIM (TIMS3), Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) and Claro about the commencement of the arbitration process “as a result of Oi’s alleged breach of contract regarding the price adjustment procedures provided for in the Contract of Purchase and Sale of the Mobile Transaction”.

However, Oi says that it has not yet received communication from the Market Arbitration Chamber about the request for the initiation of arbitration and emphasizes that there was no breach of the purchase and sale agreement on its part.

In this context, Oi informed that the Court of the 7th Business Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro granted the injunction requested by the operator, determining the subpoena of the trio of buyers for the deposit, within 48 hours, of the value of BRL 1.527 billion, of which BRL 515,565,143.11 by Telefônica, BRL 342,705,888.62 by Claro and BRL 669,530,680.03 by TIM, in an account linked to the judicial recovery process, where it will be safeguarded until a decision of the Arbitration Court, under penalty of a fine equivalent to 10% of the amount to be deposited.

The Judicial Reorganization Court also determined the immediate initiation of a mediation procedure, with a view to an attempt at an amicable settlement of the dispute between Oi and the purchasers, to be carried out and concluded within a period of up to 60 days.

Telefônica Brasil said that it will adopt all necessary and reasonable measures to ensure its rights, TIM said that it was not notified of the decision and will appeal, while Claro stated that it disagrees with the injunction and will take appropriate measures to reverse the decision.

The mobile network was auctioned in December 2020, but it was only closed 16 months later, in April 2022, after receiving approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) – the latter, in a close vote.