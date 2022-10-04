Honda CB750 Hornet launched; see technical details, price and photos

THE Honda CB 750 Hornet 2023 was officially presented this Tuesday, October 4th. After a long wait, the new generation of the legend appeared at Intermot 2022, the Cologne Motor Show, in Germany. With All-new look and chassisthe model debuts the unprecedented 755cc twin-cylinder engine that yields 92 horsepower.

As already announced, the bike retires the use of its old 4-cylinder engine that was present in the 2014 CB 600F Hornet, when it was discontinued. The technical details, colors and versions of the new Hornet are being released, and the MOTOR is following to bring these news as soon as possible, as well as the price of the new bike.

The main highlights of the new Hornet:

Motor two-cylinder of 755cc

two-cylinder of 92 horses power 9,500 rpm

power 9,500 rpm 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm

16.6 kg steel tube chassis

All-new streetfighter style

3 riding modes, ABS brakes and traction control

Honda CB750 Hornet 2023 Image: Honda

engine and performance

This two-cylinder produces 92 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and maximum torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The new Hornet has a 15.2 liter tank capacity and average consumption of 23 km/l, which gives it an estimated range of 340 km.

The model then has an 8-valve Unicam-type engine, with a single camshaft, from Honda. According to the company, it was developed to offer strong torque at low and medium rpm. With a short stroke, the Hornet Concept has a crankshaft offset by 270°, with irregular ignition intervals, as seen in the Africa Twin 1100. According to Honda, this feature creates a differentiated pulsation in the engine and improves traction capacity.

Honda CB750 Hornet 2023 Image: Honda

CB750 Technology

The bike has an electronic throttle that allows the choice of 3 riding modes: Standard, Rain and Sport. Each of them changes power, engine braking and traction control (HSTC – Honda Selectable Torque Control), with 3 levels for each.

In addition, there is also the User mode, which allows the rider to manually choose a level in each of the parameters and save it. The HSTC can be turned off and also comes with Wheelie Control, against wheelie, integrated. Its 5-inch TFT panel has an interface for the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, which enables connectivity with Android and iOS systems.

Honda CB750 Hornet 2023 Image: Honda

The device allows the management of voice calls, messages, music and navigation even while the bike is in motion. In this case, a headset integrated into the helmet with Bluetooth connection is required to pair with the panel. Still on the list of electronic systems, the CB750 is equipped with ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), with automatic alert in the rear lights in case of sudden deceleration.

Honda CB750 Hornet 2023 Image: Honda

All the lighting on the Hornet 2023 is LED, and the bike also offers a USB port for smartphone charging.

Light chassis and powerful brakes

One of the highlights of the new Honda Hornet is the unprecedented chassis developed for the bike. Diamond-shaped and made with steel tubes, the frame weighs just 16.6 kg, making it lighter than the current CB 650R, which weighs 18.5 kg. It can come in different colors to match, appearing in red on white or black bikes, and black on yellow or gray Hornet.

Its suspension is within what is expected for a bike with its radical look. At the front, the new CB750 has a showa inverted fork measuring 41 mm in diameter and “Separated Function Fork Big Piston” (SFF-BP) technology. As we see in models like the CB 1000R, this type of suspension divides the functions on each side: on one side is the hydraulic damping function, while on the other is the spring. Its stroke is 130 mm.

Honda CB750 Hornet 2023 Image: Honda

For the rear, the damping system is monoshock with pro-link, steel swingarm and 150 mm of travel. It is adjustable, with 5-stage preload. With two-channel ABS brake, Hornet has a powerful set of brakes. At the front, the bike has a dual 296 mm disc brakes with Nissin 4-piston radial calipers, while at the rear it is equipped with a 240 mm disc and 1 piston.

With all these attributes, the total weight of the CB750 is 190 kg (see more details about Hornet’s measurements in the technical sheet at the end of the report).

Honda CB750 Hornet 2023 Image: Honda

New Hornet price

There is still no official indication that the new Hornet will also be sold in Brazil. As it is now being presented in Europe, it should still take some time to land in our market if Honda decides to do so. In the European market, the price of the CB750 may vary.

In Spain and Italy, it starts at 7,990 euros, which gives about R$40,700 in direct conversion (quote of the day), and without considering other expenses and fees to bring the bike to Brazil.

Honda CB750 Hornet 2023 Image: Honda

DATA SHEET – Honda CB750 Hornet 2023

PRICE From 7,990 euros (Spain and Italy) MOTOR 2 cylinders, 8 valves, 755cc FOOD Electronic injection FUEL Gasoline POWER 92 horsepower (67.5 kW) at 9,500 rpm TORQUE 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm CONSUMPTION 23 km/l DIAMETER x COURSE 87 x 63.5 mm EXCHANGE 6 speeds LENGTH 2,090 mm WIDTH 780 mm HEIGHT 1,085 mm BETWEEN AXLES 1,420 mm GROUND DISTANCE 140 mm SEAT HEIGHT 795 mm WEIGHT 190 kg TANK 15.2 liters BRAKES two channel ABS FRONT BRAKE Dual 296mm disc, 4 pistons REAR BRAKE 240mm disc, 1 piston FRONT TIRE 120/70 ZR-17 REAR TIRE 120/70 ZR-17 FRONT SUSPENSION Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD, 130mm travel REAR SUSPENSION Monoshock, pro-link, 150mm travel COLORS Yellow, white, black and gray

Learn about the Hornet 2023 engine: