How far will the electoral rally go?

The technical positioning of the equity market suggests that the rally post-election campaign for the Stock Exchange that started yesterday still has long legs ahead of it.

The ratio between put and call options (the so-called put/call spread) is at an all-time low, suggesting that many investors have already positioned themselves for a rally.

On Friday, the index was at 0.62x (in other words: there are more calls than puts in investors’ portfolios), well below the historical average of around 1.30x.

“This shows that the investor was anticipating the rally, but now that the event has come and he has more security, it is likely that he will go all out, that the money will start going to the spot market,” Carlos ‘Cadu’ Sequeira, the head of research at BTG, told the Brazil Journal.

Cadu yesterday held a meeting with 200 international investors. Their concern continues to be having some visibility on the next government’s fiscal and economic policies.

“Bolsonaro’s policies are already given, but there has always been uncertainty about Lula’s policies,” he said.

With the result of Sunday’s election, this uncertainty has largely been dissipated, as a more conservative Congress and the tight result of the first round will forcibly push Lula to the center.

BTG’s base-case scenario is that Lula appoints to the Ministry of Economy a figure with “a head more concerned with the fiscal, even if he is a PT politician,” said Cadu.

“But perhaps Sunday’s result will require him to anticipate that announcement and bring a more iconic, more liberal and center-based name.”

Santander has a similar view of the stock’s upside potential.

For the bank, the main message that voters sent on Sunday was the following: “there is no room for radicalization in the midst of a conservative demand. What matters to the market is not – evidently – any ideological opinion, but governance and economic rationality,” wrote Sandro Mazerino Sobral, the head of markets and trading from Santander Brazil.

The bank also sees “one of the lowest exposures to Brazil in history,” while there is huge interest from foreign investors in the country.

“Few investors have exposure to Brazil… and those who do are light on risk.”

With the Selic high in the last two years, the exposure of local funds is also thin.

While in the last 20 years the fund industry has multiplied by 8x to BRL 5.8 trillion, only BRL 645 billion was invested in shares in August, the latest public data. This equates to a share of the Exchange in the investment basket of only 11.1%.

In 2020, for example, with the Selic at 2.5%, this share was 15.2%. If interest rates start to fall fast, the conclusion is logical.

Even before the election, there were already signs that international investors were looking favorably on Brazil.

In September, the net outflow of international investors from B3 was just R$500 million – despite September having seen a selloff huge of the S&P.

“I had an aversion to risk all over the world and Brazil was on the eve of the election. Even so, the foreigner was flat and did not sell Brazil,” said Carlos.

In July and August, the flow of foreign money on the Exchange had been positive by R$1.9 billion and R$16.4 billion, respectively.

Brazil’s share of global fund allocation has also risen, as Russia has become a global pariah and China a more complicated place to invest.

The allocation of global funds to Brazilian equities doubled, from 0.23% in December to 0.53% in August, with the bulk of the increase taking place in the last five months.

In funds focused on emerging markets, Brazil’s share went from 4.34% in December to 6.47% in August.

All else constant, the rally of the Brazilian Stock Exchange seems to be already given. The big question is how far can he go.

“I think the Stock Exchange has room to move relatively quickly to around 130, 140 thousand points,” said Cadu. “I think it can go up 15-20% by the end of the year.”

Pedro Arbex and Geraldo Samor