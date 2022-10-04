How the Libertadores final can interfere in the 2nd round of the election

The grand final of the Copa Libertadores da América, between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, in Guayaquil, can somehow cause impact on the abstention rate of the second round of the presidential election in Brazil.

This is because the game will be held on October 29, the day before the election, and, a priori, will take approximately 60 thousand fans to Ecuador – between Rio de Janeiro and Paraná – who have already bought packages to see the last game of the most important tournament. of South American football.

If we take into account that this contingent of fans will only return to Brazil the next day, it would be predictable to say that this will contribute to disrupting the agenda of many people.

But not only that. Whether in Rio de Janeiro or Curitiba, the team that wins the title will certainly take advantage of Sunday (10/30) for a great celebration. In the case of Flamengo – which has fans spread throughout the national territory – it will be impossible to contain the euphoria.

It was like this in 2019

When Flamengo defeated River Plate in the epic final of the 2019 Libertadores, Sunday, November 24, was marked by an open car parade through the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

The City Hall prepared a special traffic, transport, security and urban cleaning scheme for the Red-Blacks’ party. More than 1 million flamenguistas took to the streets.

According to City Hall numbers, there were about 600 agents, including municipal guards, CET-Rio controllers and irregular parking inspectors from the Parking and Trailer Inspection Coordination (Cfer), in addition to teams from the Rio Operations Center (COR) and the Municipal Public Order Secretariat (Seop). The operation started at 6:00 am, from the arrival of the Flamengo delegation at the Antônio Carlos Jobim international airport until the transfer to Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the Center, where the parade took place in an open car.

In short, this is a scenario that must be repeated, in case Flamengo wins. And if the champion is Athletico, something similar to that should happen in Curitiba. For many fanatical fans, the election will likely no longer be a priority.

Too bad that, in these states, there will be no 2nd round for state governments. Ratinho Júnior (PSD) won in Paraná with 69% of the votes, and Cláudio Castro (PL) won in Rio de Janeiro with 58% of the votes.

To keep up with column updates, follow “Football Etc” on twitter; and also in Instagram.

Do you want to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of sports and receive the news straight to your cell phone? Enter the Metrópoles canal on the telegram and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!