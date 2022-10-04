How To Find Out If You Have A Pollen Allergy | Health

Imagine you receive flowers of someone and start having an unexpected allergic reaction. Not romantic, is it?

THE pollen allergy is a very common respiratory problem that, especially in autumn, winter and springcan bring discomfort and harm the health of the lungs, skin and internal mucous membranes of the nose and eyes.

O pollen it is a structure produced by angiosperms (plants with flowers and fruits) and gymnosperms (plants with naked seeds) for reproduction, called microspores, which contain the male gametophyte capable of producing gametes; that is, they would be like “sperm” that are disseminated through the wind and insects by the flora.

Not all types of pollen grains are allergenic, but grasses, present in most Brazilian biomes, are one of the main causes of pollen allergy.

O Prof. Dr. Carlos Machadofamily doctor and general practitioner specializing in Preventive Medicine, explains how the body reacts to the chemical and external components it comes in contact with and why this causes the allergy:

“We have to remember that there can be allergies to everything we eat, inhale or come into contact with our skin. An example is the gases in chemicals or cleaning products that we breathe and can already irritate our skin, our lungs, eyes and our nose. Allergy is the result of this irritation in contact with any product or agent that our body does not like”, explains the doctor.

These components, when coming into contact with the airway and the mucous membranes of the mouth and nosecause an inflammatory reaction and the body begins to create defenses to suppress invading agents.

“In the spring and autumn season, there is a lot of pollen that can cause this allergic reaction, causing a lot of rhinitis, conjunctivitis, or the throat gets irritated… . All allergies will trigger an inflammatory process, whether to pollen, dust, toxic gases, especially in the mucous membranes, which are the most fragile skin in the body”, explains the doctor.

If you suspect that you may suffer from a pollen allergy, but do not know how to identify the symptomsthere are some of them more common that are quite evident:

– redness in the eyes

– itchy nose and throat

– rhinitis and conjunctivitis

– dry cough

– tearing eyes

– sneezing

– shortness of breathe

– coryza

– pruritus (itchy skin)

– urticaria (skin lesion with itching and swelling)

Some people are more sensitive to atopic allergies, with clinical or chronic conditions of respiratory diseases, but in general, pollen allergy can be identified by the reaction to inhaled allergens, hence the direct reaction in the airways.

As a child, it is more common to identify types of allergies because of the immune system be very active and respond more quickly to stimuli. However, it is also possible to reach adulthood and notice some reactions that you did not notice before, identifying possible allergies in future diagnoses.

But it is important to look for a specialist to make the correct analysis and the necessary exams to avoid any risk or doubt. Doctor Carlos Machado always recommends a good general practitioner to monitor the patient’s condition and provide the necessary guidelines:

“Consultation with the general practitioner, who is the great teacher of medicine, capable of knowing all areas, is very important. He is the one who will know how to give a correct diagnosis or request the appropriate complementary tests to find out if there is an allergy or not. It is necessary to go at least three times a year to a medical appointment to investigate if the person has a problem, and to resort to the proper care”.