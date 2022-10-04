If I receive the Mega-Sena millionaire prize, how do I HIDE it?

Most people have dreamed of what it would be like to win the Mega-Sena. Even because having money means fulfilling various desires that we have. Exactly because of this power he has, many people seek him out and see no impediment to achieving it.

Thus, people who play games and gain some value end up being afraid of being targeted by criminals. That’s why they look for ways to carry out the entire process of recovering the amount in secret.

Mega-Sena – current contest

Currently, Mega-Sena has its accumulated values, which means that this prize will be one of the largest in the modality. For this reason, many people are playing games with the goal of achieving these values.

However, during the dream moment of receiving this large amount, there is also the concern about security. So many people spend a lot of time thinking about ways to get that value out without being discovered.

Of course, the fear of robberies is the biggest issue. However, many still want to dodge those family members who show up just to try to get a little bit of the prize.

withdrawing the money

The first concern you need to have is withdrawing the money offered by the lottery. Thus, the winner needs to be aware, as the deadline is 90 days after the publication of the result. For this reason, it is very important not to waste time and request payment as soon as possible.

Many people may be in doubt about what happens to the total if it is not sought by the winner. The reality is that unredeemed money is sent directly to the Student Financing (Fies) account. This is what Law 13.756/2018 establishes.

Understanding that it cannot take long to gain access to the amount, it is necessary to move on to the next step: where to withdraw the prize. The reality is that there is more than one way to request payment, which depends on the amount received.

People who earn up to BRL 1,903.98 will be able to withdraw the money directly at Caixa’s lottery outlets. However, in cases where the amount is greater, the lucky ones should go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

What do I do in the Box?

Arriving at one of Caixa Econômica’s branches, the winner must seek the help of an employee at the location. The institution explains that all employees receive guidance to be very discreet and provide a private and isolated service for the winner of an award.

In addition, the entire procedure is done in a private way, which means that information such as the city and gender of the draw is not leaked to the press.

During the service, the employee can transfer the amount directly to the account that the winner wants. If the person is a Caixa Econômica Federal customer, the prize can be directly on the account.

But if the person has an account in another bank, it will be possible to transfer the money to this other location. Thus, the amount is sent in full and there is also the possibility of requesting a financial management consultancy, if the person wishes.

How much could the prize yield?

First of all, the Investment Advisor of Sicredi Iguaçu PR/SC/SP, Marcos Edison Griebeler, carried out a calculation considering how much the value of the Mega-sena premium could yield being present in a savings account, or through Fixed Income .

According to information disclosed by Marcos Edison, the R$300 million could yield, on average, the amount of 2.2 million in savings. In addition, the value of the prize is integral. That’s because income tax is already deducted.

On the other hand, the Advisor considered the interest of the Selic Treasury, which offers about 15% of the investment, considering the withdrawal after the period of 24 months. That is, in 2 years, the money would yield about 2.76 million every month.

Therefore, considering the CDB (Bank Deposit Certificate), guaranteeing 100% of the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate), the premium would yield 2.73 million, also within 30 days. Therefore, among the possibilities, the Selic has the greatest benefit.

