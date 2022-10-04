In a rare interview with Patrícia, Silvio Santos opens up the game and reveals the reason behind the departure from the program: “I was lazy”

Silvio Santos became an unknown on Sundays SBT since leaving the show’s recordings. The presenter even returned to the station to record some pictures with his daughter, Patricia Abravanelbut has not yet taken charge of the attraction definitively and has not revealed when he intends to return.

However, in a rare interview with the reporter Roger Turchettiin the company of Patricia, the veteran revealed the reason behind the removal and as done previously, ruled out any possibility of retirement so far. The owner’s daughter SBT took the opportunity to provide more information about the future of the program.

“No, no [estava com problema na voz]. I was really lazy, I was too lazy to record“, said. The businessman told details about the new scenario and also commented on the new male balleta novelty in the program that has been running for decades on Brazilian television.

“I didn’t notice, but if the boys are good-looking I’ll like it. I don’t have any prejudice“, said Silvio Santos. Patricia Abravanel stated that there are some frames recorded with the father, but they will only be shown after the transmission of a series of ready-made content.