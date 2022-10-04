Infinix HOT 20 5G and ZERO ULTRA bring robust compositions for better experiences – 10/03/2022

Infinix, an Asian technology brand, has announced the launch of a new smartphone – the Infinix HOT 20 5G. With a 50MP night camera, a powerful processor, a robust battery and up to 7GB of RAM, the phone arrives as a very good intermediary for those who want more performance.

Infinix HOT 20 5G

Credit: Infinix/Disclosure Infinix HOT 20 5G

One of the highlights of this smartphone is the battery. With 5000mAh, customers can enjoy much more time with the device to play games and consume all kinds of media. In addition, the device recharges much faster, as it has an agile 18W charger. So users don’t have to spend as much time disconnected.





The Infinix HOT 20 5G still has a high-end processor – the MTK Dimensity 810 6nm 5G Blazing-Fast Processor. This system is 20% more agile than the previous version. It is produced in 6 nm and has 4 ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4 GHz. It allows the user to perform various tasks on the cell phone, with smooth and fast exchanges between games and streaming services. In addition, it supports UFS 3.0, while delivering FullHD+ images with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

To enhance this processor, the phone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, with Ultra Touch Mode for a better gaming experience. In this way, users enjoy the union of the Dimensity 810, which runs games at a higher capacity, and the screen that offers a beautiful image.

Another issue to note is the cameras. The biggest highlight goes to the 50MP night lens, which allows you to take photos in darker places and still have amazing results. In addition, users who like to record videos can utilize their smartphone’s camera arrays to create shorter clips with Short Video Mode.

This cell phone needed a RAM memory that could handle all these features. Therefore, the Infinix HOT 20 5G comes with 4GB, which can be expanded by another 3GB, reaching up to 7GB of RAM. The storage is 128GB, providing plenty of space and performance for customers.





Gamers still have more advantages with this device. The device is equipped with Full Speed ​​Connectivity Enhancement Turbo which includes LinkPlus, Dar-Link 2.0 and XArena. These technologies help reduce delays, lower power consumption, prevent network failures, and improve image optimization. Thus, users can play a lot without worrying about machine or internet problems.

As stated in its name, the smartphone supports 5G, which makes the connection faster for customers. Another positive point is its price. Even being an intermediary, the Infinix HOT 20 5G has great features and features and its cost-benefit is also very good. The device is coming out for approximately R$ 967.19, available in blue, black and green colors.

Infinix ZERO ULTRA

Credit: Infinix/Disclosure Infinix ZERO ULTRA

Another highlight of the brand is the Infinix ZERO ULTRA. This top-of-the-line smartphone features a Dimensity 920 processor, a 200MP ultra-resolution camera and a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120 Hz curved AMOLED display.

The device still has 8GB of RAM, which can be increased to 13GB, and 256GB of storage. Regarding the battery, the highlight goes to the 180W fast charger, which speeds up the process of recharging the 4500mAh battery, completing it in 12 minutes.





The 200MP camera is already a big plus point, bringing more resolution to the images. But the device also has a 13MP Ultra Wide to further improve performance. And with the AMOLED FullHD+ 120 Hz screen, you can see all the photos with much more clarity and true colors.

The Dimensity 920 6 nm ensures even more battery life, allowing the phone to run much longer without recharging. In addition, this processor promises more agility to run programs and games. The device’s sound also leaves nothing to be desired, with dual speakers with DTS sound.

This device is already a little more expensive, because it has cutting-edge features that offer a differentiated experience for users. The Infinix ZERO ULTRA is starting at approximately R$ 2,687.59 and can be found in black and white.

the brand

Infinix was founded in 2013 with the aim of building cutting-edge technologies with innovative design. The brand focuses on developing smart devices to deliver wonderful experiences with their smartphones. One of the fastest growing cell phone companies, present in over 40 countries, two-hour fast repairs, more than 2,000 customer service centers and 100 million customers served.