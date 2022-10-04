Influenza causes respiratory syndromes to rise 95% in Campo Grande – Capital

According to infectious disease specialist Julio Croda, the reason for the increase is the return of face-to-face activities

People waiting at Colonel Antonino’s Emergency Care Unit (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Campo Grande had a 95.77% increase in the number of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) cases due to influenza in eight months. The percentage represents 68 more cases. The data are part of the Epidemiological Bulletin, released by the SES (State Health Department). Consequently, the waiting time in hospitals is also compromised.

In the survey on January 27, 2022, 71 confirmed cases of Influenza were recorded. On September 27, it went to 139.

According to the infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz, Julio Croda, the discharge is associated with the return of activities and the low number of people vaccinated against Influenza.

“When we resume activities, and without vaccination, of course there is an increase in cases in unprotected people who will catch the disease”, he explains.

Also according to him, at the peak of the pandemic, when schools were closed, it was difficult for children to have contact with the virus.

“Schools were closed during the pandemic, so we have a large number of children who have not had contact with the virus”, adds Croda.

Yesterday (3), the Campo Grande News received the report of a mother who waited for 3 hours for her 5-year-old daughter to be seen at Unimed Hospital.

In a note, Unimed claimed that there was an increase in emergency room calls in Campo Grande, with most cases related to respiratory symptoms.

“We emphasize that the hospital unit follows all the protocols and guidelines of the Ministry of Health regarding the care of our patients, including their risk classification. In addition, it has complete teams of doctors, nurses and other health professionals prepared to attend to the demand of our beneficiaries”, he added.

Vaccine – According to data from the Ministry of Health, until August, 172,144 doses against Influenza were administered in the Capital alone for 295,280 people, which represents 58.2% of the vaccinated population.