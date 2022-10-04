Inmetro discloses the consumption of cars launched in 2022

Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology) has just updated the table with fuel consumption data for vehicles launched in Brazil in 2022.

This time, the list of the Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program brings the averages of 743 models or versions of passenger and light commercial cars currently available on the market, produced by 33 different automakers.

The update includes models such as Fiat Fastback, Peugeot 208 with a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine and the plug-in hybrid version of the Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, already adapted to the new emission limits imposed by the Proconve L7 – the new phase of the Air for Motor Vehicles – which came into effect at the beginning of this year.

The ranking you can see below brings ten cars that have recently arrived on the Brazilian market and what their fuel costs are.

The list shows the most efficient engine for each model, when there is more than one available.

How is Inmetro’s consumption assessment carried out?

The PBE measures energy consumption in MJ/km (megajoules per kilometer) and also in km/l of the models sold here.

That is, it evaluates the necessary energy expenditure for a particular car to move around.

The lower the cost per km driven, the more efficient a particular car will be.

The measurement follows a standardized consumption test, under controlled conditions, assigning a grade that goes from “A”, for the most efficient models, to “E”, for the least efficient.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.