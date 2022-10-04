Institutes talk about divergences between polls and results at the polls | National Journal

Electoral polls by Ipec and Datafolha released on the eve of the election showed divergences with the results of the polls. Jornal Nacional went to hear the institutes to clarify what happened.

The difference between the results of the polls and the projections of the research institutes became evident as the count progressed. The presidential race is an example of this. In the latest Datafolha poll, released on Saturday (1st), Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL, appeared with 36% of valid votes. By the margin of error, he could have 34% to 38%.

The IPEC poll showed Bolsonaro with 37%. By the margin of error, he would have 35% to 39%. At the polls, Bolsonaro had 43.2% of the votes, four to five points above the maximum margin of error in both polls.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from the PT, appeared with 50% of the valid votes in the Datafolha published on the eve of the election. By the margin of error, it was 48% to 52%.

The Ipec poll indicated Lula with 51% of the votes. In the margin of error, it would be between 49% and 53%. At the polls, Lula won 48.43% of the votes, within the Datafolha margin, and a little outside the IPEC margin.

In Datafolha on the eve of the vote, Simone Tebet, from the MDB, appeared with 6% of the valid votes. In the margin of error, from 4% to 8%. And Ciro Gomes, from PDT, right behind, with 5%. At the margin, from 3% to 7%.

In Ipec, Tebet and Ciro Gomes appeared with the same 5% of valid votes. In the margin of error, from 3% to 7%.

At the polls, Tebet ended up with 4.16% of the votes, within the margin of error indicated by the two polling institutes. Ciro Gomes had just over 3% of the votes, also within the margin of error of the two institutes.

The country’s two main research institutes have a similar explanation for what happened. The very disclosure of polls indicating the possibility of Lula’s victory in the first round may have made voters of Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet, who would vote for Jair Bolsonaro in the second round, anticipate their choices for the first round. That is, the information provided by the polls helped voters to make their choices at the last minute.

Márcia Cavallari, director of ipec, explains how this would have happened.

“The latest poll released on the eve of the election showed that President Lula could win the election in the first round, and in fact he was 1.6% of the votes away from winning in the first round. President Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, had six points more than the poll indicated, and analyzing the results we see that there was a migration of the 3% of undecided that we still had in the poll on the eve of the election and the Ciro et al. of Simone that got smaller. So, perhaps with this information voters took a strategic action to anticipate a possible vote in the second round in this first round to prevent the election from ending in the first round”, he says.

Datafolha director Luciana Chong has a similar assessment.

“What we saw in the poll the day before was an index of 13% of voters who declared that they could still change their vote. And among Ciro’s voters this rate was 41%, and among Simone Tebet’s it reached 37%. So the poll the day before was finished on Saturday, around lunchtime, and from there until Sunday, the day of the election, we saw a movement of voters who voted for Ciro, Tebet, white and null, going to President Jair Bolsonaro. So the useful vote that did not happen in favor of Lula, happened in favor of Bolsonaro in this final stretch,” he says.

In the states, polls also failed to accurately capture the dispute in the first round. Datafolha carried out surveys in three states. He got the order of candidates in two, but in Rio he did not indicate the definition in the first round, and there was an inversion between the first and second places in São Paulo.

Ipec researched all over Brazil. In 21 units of the federation, the institute indicated which would be the first places in the first round, but there were divergences regarding the margins of error. In four cases, there was an inversion between first and second places.

In Piauí, the election was defined in the first round, and the winner was different from the one Ipec had appointed in the lead. In Mato Grosso do Sul, the candidate in third place took first place and is in the second round.

In São Paulo, Ipec simulations for valid votes and Datafolha showed Fernando Haddad, from the PT, in the lead. Tarcísio de Freitas, from Republicanos, came in second, with the same percentage in both institutes.

After the vote, the two ended up going to the second round, as the polls indicated, but the scenario was reversed: Tarcísio was in first, with 42.32% of the votes, and Haddad, in second, with 35.7%.

The director of Datafolha says that there was a transfer of votes from the current governor, Rodrigo Garciaof PSDBwho was already in third place, to Tarcísio, who finished first.

“We had two anti-PT candidates, Tarcísio de Freitas and Rodrigo Garcia, and when it arrived on the eve of the election, 38% of voters still could not spontaneously say who they intended to vote for governor. There was a movement of these voters going to Tarcísio, so much so that in the result of the day before Rodrigo Garcia had 23% of valid votes and he had 18% at the end”, says Luciana Chong.

The result in Rio Grande do Sul also showed divergences in relation to the Ipec survey. At the polls, Onyx Lorenzoni, from the PL, came in first, with 37.5% of the votes. He will run in the second round with Eduardo Leite, from the PSDB, who had 26.81%, after a vote-to-vote dispute with Edegar Pretto, from the PT, in third place.

But in the Ipec poll, released on the eve of the election, Eduardo Leite had 40% of voting intentions, while Onyx appeared with 30%, and Edegar Pretto, with 20%. Again, an order reversed.

In Rio de Janeiro, Datafolha and Ipec did not capture the victory in the first round of governor Cláudio Castro, from the PL. In both polls, on Saturday (1st), Castro appeared in the lead, but with less than 50% of valid votes: 47%, according to Ipec, and 44%, according to Datafolha.

In Bahia, the Ipec poll placed ACM Neto, from União Brasil, with 51% of voting intentions, with a chance of winning in the first round. Jerônimo Rodrigues, from the PT, appeared with 40%. The two go to the second round, but in different positions: Jerônimo had 49.45% of the votes, and ACM Neto, 40.8%.

The director of Ipec says that surveys already indicated these trends, but that there were very sharp moves at the last minute.

“In Bahia, we were already showing the growth trend of the candidate Jerônimo and the fall of the candidate ACM Neto. This trend continued until the time of the voting there, because this movement doesn’t stop when we stop doing the survey. In Rio de Janeiro the same thing. We had a high contingent. The research already showed that there could be a second round or not, but due to the number of undecided people, the scenario could be different. Now in Rio Grande do Sul, as you mentioned, I think there was a very quick movement there at the last minute, pulled mainly by the strength of President Bolsonaro, who pulled several candidates from his party or coalition for both the governments and the Senate”, points.

The institutes claim that the purpose of the polls is to capture the intention to vote on the date they are carried out, but that they have no way of predicting changes in voter behavior at the ballot box.

“That’s why I consider research to be very important, it should be evaluated carefully when they say ‘research was right, the research was wrong’. The objective of the research is not to hit or miss, but to show the population, to show society how the electoral race is going in Brazil or in a certain state”, says Luciana Chong.