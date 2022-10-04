Inter players show support for Gabriel after injury and promise to deliver through the steering wheel; see | International

Hours after the end of the confrontation in Beira-Rio, the club confirmed the injury. The shirt 23 will undergo a surgical procedure and is expected to be away from the pitch for approximately eight months.

Before heading to the hospital to be examined, Gabriel also participated in the group’s prayer circle and conversation after the match. Colorado received the affection of friends, and Mano Menezes passed a message to the commander.

– Solidarity and affection for Gabriel. It will pass, everything will pass. I know an injury is hard, but we’re here for you. Everything you did for us in this period we will do for you – said the coach in a video released on Canal do Inter.

see more

+ Liziero will be Gabriel’s replacement against Flamengo

1 of 5 Gabriel was supported by Taison when he arrived on the Inter bench — Photo: Tomás Hammes Gabriel was supported by Taison when he arrived on the Inter bench — Photo: Tomás Hammes

The comrades also manifested themselves. Several Inter players posted messages on social media in support of the steering wheel, who started as captain against Peixe, but passed the armband to Edenilson.

Gabriel’s injury occurred in the 45th minute of the second half in a ball dispute with Lucas Pires. The player had to leave the field on the stretcher. Upon arriving on the bench, he needed to be helped by Taison for not being able to put his foot on the ground and sat down disappointed.

Check out some of the messages from the Colorados to Gabriel:

2 of 5 Edenilson offers solidarity to Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction, Instagram Edenilson gives solidarity to Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction, Instagram

3 of 5 Mauricio offers solidarity to Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction, Instagram Mauricio offers solidarity to Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction, Instagram

4 of 5 Alemão gives solidarity to Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction, Instagram German gives solidarity to Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction, Instagram

5 of 5 Pedro Henrique offers solidarity to Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction, Instagram Pedro Henrique gives solidarity to Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction, Instagram

Click here and become a member