Introduction to the Comprehensive Health Care Policy for Adolescents in Conflict with the Law is the subject of a new UNA-SUS course – News

To train health professionals, students and others interested in developing skills for socio-educational care, UNA-SUS launches a new course offering Introduction to the Comprehensive Health Care Policy for Adolescents in Conflict with the Law, offered by Fiocruz Brasília, through of the Executive Secretariat of UNA-SUS.

Enrollments can be made until June 23, 2023, through the link.

The National Policy for Comprehensive Health Care for Adolescents in Conflict with the Law (PNAISARI) aims to include adolescents in conflict with the law in the Unified Health System – SUS, organizing and expanding access to health care, privileging intersectoral interventions and articulating the various public policies.

With a workload of 15 hours, the course consists of three modules, which treat adolescents in socio-educational care; main legal frameworks and the right to health of adolescents in socio-educational care and PNAISARI: health in socio-education.

According to the dental surgeon and pedagogical coordinator of the course, Celia Regina de Jesus, the course provides information about the Rights Guarantee System (SGD) and the Comprehensive Health Care for Adolescents in socio-educational care, composed of Prosecutors for Children and Youth, Public Ministry, Hierarchical Health Network, families, Social Assistance, organizations active in the defense of the rights of children and adolescents, Community Leaders, Court of Childhood and Youth, Socio-education (SINASE), SUS and Guardianship Council.

For the course’s pedagogical coordinator, “health professionals will have the opportunity to qualify in this area of ​​knowledge, which is still not widely disseminated”, she says. The training is the result of a partnership between Escola de Governo Fiocruz Brasília, through the Executive Secretariat of UNA-SUS, together with the Ministry of Health, through the Coordination of Adolescents and Young People’s Health – COSAJ and the Nucleus of Studies on Adolescent Health at UERJ – University of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Also check out the Youth and Social Participation course. With a workload of 15 hours, the offer contextualizes the country’s youth and addresses regulatory instruments, legal frameworks and public policies to encourage greater youth participation in health promotion. Enrollments can be made until December 17, 2022, through the link.

