iPhone 6 joins the list of ‘classic’ products; understand change | Cell

The iPhone 6 is in the process of retiring: last week, Apple included the cell phone in the list of “classic” or “vintage” products. In practice, this means that the supply of repair services is maintained, but tends to be reduced from now on. Equipment in this category usually has between five and seven years on the market.

As the iPhone 6 goes beyond this period, the thesis gains strength that it will soon be considered “obsolete” and will no longer receive software fixes. Apple also refuses service from technicians in its own stores and in the authorized network.

The iPhone 6 Plus, which was launched in 2014 along with the traditional model, was already on Apple’s “vintage” list.

🔎 Check out the 10 biggest controversies in the world of cell phones

2 of 2 iPhone 6 design details — Photo: Lucas Mendes/TechTudo iPhone 6 design details — Photo: Lucas Mendes/TechTudo

👉 Should I buy iPhone 6? See conversation on the TechTudo Forum

Nowadays, iPhone 6 still receives software fix packages and technical support from official channels. Last month, the model won a security patch that fixed a flaw in Safari’s WebKit to prevent possible intrusions, along with other smartphones that are also out of the catalog, such as the iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 5S – something very rare to happen. .

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus generation was the first with NFC technology, which allows for Apple Pay contactless payments. Smartphones have 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens, respectively.

Check out the full iPhone 6 tests and review

The iPhone 6 has become the pivot of a legal dispute initiated by a pro-consumer body in Europe. Apple was accused of purposefully making its devices obsolete.

The smartphone was launched in Brazil in November 2014, two months after the global announcement, with Apple’s own A8 processor, 8-megapixel main camera, Retina HD screen and maximum storage of 128 GB. The iPhone 6 hit stores here for the suggested price of R$ 3,199 in its basic version.