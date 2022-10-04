Iran denounces Joe Biden’s ‘hypocrisy’ | World

Iran on Tuesday denounced the “hypocrisy” of US President Joe Biden, who has promised new sanctions against Tehran after the crackdown on protests in the country.
A wave of protests has affected Iran since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl who was detained by Tehran customs police for allegedly violating the dress code that requires women to wear the veil ( hijab).
Dozens of people, mainly protesters but also police, died in the protests, which Iranian authorities call “riots”. Hundreds were detained.
“It would have been better if Joe Biden had given some thought to his country’s human rights record before talking about the humanitarian situation (in Iran), although hypocrisy does not require deep reflection,” the ministry’s spokesperson said on Instagram. Iranian Foreign Minister Nasser Kanani.
Protests take over the streets of Tehran, Iran — Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
“The American president should be concerned about the (consequences of) numerous sanctions… against the Iranian nation, which clearly represent an example of a crime against humanity,” he said.
Joe Biden announced Monday that Washington would impose more sanctions on Iran this week in response to a violent crackdown on “peaceful protesters” in the country.
“The United States stands with Iranian women and all Iranian citizens who inspire the world with their courage,” she said.
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One bound for New York for the UN General Assembly (Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis)
Biden did not reveal any indications of the type of measure he is considering imposing to punish Tehran.
Iran is already under US economic sanctions due in part to its controversial nuclear program.
Tehran insists that this program is for civilian purposes, but the international community suspects it is aimed at building an atomic weapon.