Is Nubank going bankrupt? See if you should worry about your investments

Recently, some users of the digital bank were taken by surprise by videos where some statements pointed out that the Nubank would be going bankrupt and that it would be important to withdraw the money invested in the applications. Therefore, it is necessary to say that the roxinho did not go bankrupt and, therefore, is not leaving Brazil.

In December 2021, Nubank launched itself on the stock exchange.

When a company enters this medium, it can choose to offer its shares publicly (IPO) to more than one exchange simultaneously. The intention when entering this market is to raise funds for different purposes. In the case of Nubank, specifically, the funds would be used as working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditure and even new investments and acquisitions.

Nubank on the New York Stock Exchange

The company is listed on the NYSE, that is, the New York Stock Exchange. It was also listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3. The difference is that Nubank shares are not traded here in Brazil, but share receipts or Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BRDs). BRDs are certificates that have been traded on B3. They represent the shares issued by companies that go public in other countries.

Nubank chose level 3 BRDs, which require registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) as a publicly-held company. On that occasion, this option was chosen to enable the NuSócios program, which donated BRDs to approximately 7.5 million customers in exchange for registering with the bank’s brokerage firm.

In September, the bank issued a statement informing its willingness to start the process of discontinuing its Level 3 BRDs Program. This document described the step-by-step procedure for deregistering the bank as a publicly-held company with the CVM.

To be on the two exchanges, NYSE and B3, Nubank has a different operating system for each listing in order to meet the necessary standards. The bank’s justification for this measure at B3 was “to maximize efficiency and minimize consequential redundancies of a publicly-held company in more than one jurisdiction”. For this, the company will need to migrate from level 3 to level 1, which does not require registration with the CVM.

To get there, roxinho will make three different options available to BRD investors: transform BRDs into US shares, sell them or migrate them to level 1.

This process still needs authorization from B3 and CVM, so there is no estimated time frame. This does not mean that the virtual bank is going bankrupt, but that Nubank is focused on the American capital market.