‘It is likely that tomorrow or later we will announce support for Bolsonaro’, says Zema

The re-elected governor Romeu Zema (Novo) said, this Monday (3), that he should announce support for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round “tomorrow or the day after”. Re-elected with 56.18% of valid votes , Zema reinforced that he will not support the PT “in any way”. Bolsonaro’s opponent, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) ended the 1st round in Minas with 48.29%, 563 thousand votes ahead of the current president.

According to Zema, talks to support Bolsonaro are well advanced. “The conversations we’ve had today are going very well. It is likely that tomorrow or the day after we will announce support for the president. Support the PT, in no way”, reaffirmed the governor in an interview with Globo News. For Zema, the miners are vaccinated against the PT, because he knows that the party’s management will bring “very serious problems”.

When questioned, Zema deflected when asked if a counterpart on the table would be Bolsonaro’s support for an eventual candidacy of his for the presidency in 2026. “My focus is Governor Minas. I, who come from the private sector, until five years ago, had not even thought about being a politician and governor. The focus is Minas Gerais. I don’t know if I’ll be alive at the front”, pondered the governor, who, when celebrating his re-election in the central committee last Sunday (2), was greeted with the shouts of “Zema president”.

The re-elected governor also pointed out that, if Lula is elected, the relationship with the Planalto Palace will be republican. “We have many PT mayors in Minas, for example, and I treat them all equally. We pay the billion-dollar debts with the municipalities for everyone and in an isonomic way. The works were defined according to the technical need of each region”, he pointed out.

Zema attributed Lula’s good assessment when he left the presidency to a “series of good coincidences”, such as the commodities boom and the discovery of the pre-salt layer. “So, yes, there are many people from Minas Gerais and Brazilians who remember that those times were good. But it was more by coincidence than competence. There is the PT of coincidence, which is usually good, and the PT of reality, which is not,” he criticized.