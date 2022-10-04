Itaú offers 119 mid-level jobs with salaries of up to BRL 2,900

Imagine working for a company and receiving more than ten benefits in addition to your base salary. This is the reality of the employees of the Itauwhich this week is with 119 job vacancies open in four different positions.

Chances are for the Sales Consultant, Salesperson, Outside Salesperson and Commercial Manager roles. All require a high school diploma, and some of them also require work experience, driving license and own vehicle.

Applications are only available online, at the link “register free resume”. The process takes just a few minutes and is free.

Salary and benefits

Itaú did not inform the salary range for all positions, only for the Commercial Consultant, who earns between R$2,300 and R$2,900. However, the great advantage of working at the company are the benefits, which include:

Health care Dental care Childcare assistance bonus per result private pension Life insurance food stamp Meal ticket Transportation vouchers Christmas basket Variable salary Partnership with pharmacy Gym Pass Discount on financial products and services

If your profile doesn’t fit these vacancies and you want to check out thousands of other job opportunities in other areas, visit the InfoJobs website.