Jade Picon and Chay Suede shoot new kiss scenes

Jade Picon and Chay Suede were photographed during an outdoor recording of the soap opera”Crossing“, TV Globo’s next nine o’clock soap opera, in Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. In the images, the actors appear giving life to the characters Chiara and Ari and kissing in front of one of the luxury buildings in the neighborhood.

Before being confirmed in the cast of Gloria Perez’s plot, Jade faced a barrage of criticism. “I already imagined that. If I want to act, if I want to sing, just undertake, there will be people talking good or bad”, she said in a recent press conference about the feuilleton. “[Isso] won’t stop me from living my dream,” he said.

In the story, Jade is the spoiled daughter of Guerra (Humberto Martins), owner of a construction company. Not used to being contradicted, the influencer gets involved with Ari, an architect who comes from a totally different world from hers.

“I’m still discovering everything that Chiara and I have that is similar and different. We are two young girls, attuned to trends, both in fashion and in makeup”, he added. “What I admire is that she is very decisive. She has an idea and does it. Of course, she has all the facilities, and many factors that help to make everything happen the way she wants”, she commented.