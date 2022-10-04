Japan issues warning to population over North Korean missile: ‘stay safe’

The Japanese government sent an alert to its population this Tuesday (4), still on Monday night (3) in Brazil. According to the government, a North Korean missile could be flying over the country and everyone living in the northern regions of the country must protect themselves.

The orientation is for people to seek shelter and stay safe. “North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate to underground buildings or shelters,” the government said in an alert issued at 7:29 am (7:29 pm on Monday in Brasília).

About an hour later, the Coast Guard of Japan reported that the missile is expected to land outside the country’s borders. The information is being passed on to the population through official government channels.

The information is being released by NHK World News, the international arm of the state-owned company and Japan’s main communication company.

The Japanese government says a projectile that appears to be a North Korean ballistic missile likely to flow over Japan.

Watch live: https://t.co/QbGNxw7brV — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) October 3, 2022

In addition to the Japanese, South Korean and American officials have also warned for months that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing to carry out another nuclear test. Several missiles have been launched in recent months by North Korea.

Some believe the nuclear test could take place shortly after the next Communist Party congress in China on October 16. North Korea, the target of several UN sanctions for its weapons programs, typically seeks to maximize the geopolitical impact of its tests at an opportune moment.

By the way, this week North Korea defended the annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia and criticized the position of the United States – Kiev’s allies.

(with AFP)